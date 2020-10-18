World / Americas

Elon Musk eyes 2024 for Mars mission by SpaceX’s Starship

The entrepreneur is hoping the huge rocket will reach orbit in 2021

18 October 2020 - 17:54 Justin Bachman
The 2018 external concept image shows SpaceX's Starship at stage separation. Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
The 2018 external concept image shows SpaceX's Starship at stage separation. Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is “80%-90% confident” that the company’s huge new Starship rocket will reach orbit in 2021 and said there’s a chance it will be ready for an uncrewed cargo mission to Mars in 2024.

The initial test flights will be difficult and carry a high risk of failure, Musk said on Friday at a virtual session of the Mars Society’s 2020 conference. “We’ll probably lose a few ships before we get the atmospheric return and landing right,” he said.

Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies is building prototypes of the huge rocket in Boca Chica, Texas, to further his ambition of establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars. The company has also won a Nasa contract for a human landing system on the moon using the new vehicle.

Musk predicted that Starship could be ready to test orbital refuelling in 2022, a major milestone for vehicles attempting to transport cargo to the moon and Mars. But he conceded that his estimated dates for the rocket’s progress “are just guesses, obviously” and may change. “It’s not like I have all these secret dates and I’m just keeping them from people,” he said.

To date, the new rocket has completed at least two successful 150m test hops. Starship is designed to carry heavy payloads around the solar system and to hold as many as 100 people.

Beyond the orbital test flights, Musk said SpaceX has “a fighting chance” of being ready to send a Starship payload to Mars — without people — in 2024. That is also the year Nasa wants to return astronauts to the moon.

Earth and Mars reach their closest proximity every 26 months, the typical cycle when the Nasa and other government space agencies launch science missions to the planet.

Bloomberg

From Tesla and SpaceX to adulation, Elon Musk’s rocket hits stratosphere

Bringing US astronauts safely home and heralding a new age of private-sector space travel is his latest pinnacle
World
2 months ago

Nasa astronauts splash down in SpaceX Dragon capsule

Flight marks the first time US astronauts have flown to the International Space Station aboard an American spacecraft in nearly a decade
World
2 months ago

ALLAN SECCOMBE: SpaceX shows what revolution is possible in SA

As the ANC plots how to use the Covid-19 pandemic to tighten its grip on the economy there's a lesson in what nimble entrepreneur Elon Musk is doing
Opinion
3 months ago

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: What to make of Elon Musk?

As the technopreneur zooms up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his anti-shutdown sentiment and budding hubris leave much to be desired
Opinion
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thousands of Malawians return from SA empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New ...
World
3.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
4.
Locals pay well to eat on Singapore Airlines ...
World / Asia
5.
Worst famine yet stalks millions as pandemic ...
World

Related Articles

Elon Musk-backed Neuralink unveils upgraded brain-implant technology

Life

THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla’s Elon Musk is Officer Dribble

Opinion / Columnists

Tesla to raise up to $5bn in share sale after rally

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.