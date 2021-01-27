World

Covid-19 has laid bare the fragility of food supply, says WFP

The UN World Food Programme says even before the pandemic, those close to starvation stood at 135-million, now it’s close to 270-million

27 January 2021 - 14:29 Nigel Hunt
An Ethiopian woman holds her child at the Sudan-Ethiopia border. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
An Ethiopian woman holds her child at the Sudan-Ethiopia border. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

London — Vulnerabilities in the world’s food supply system have been laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic, making global leaders more aware that, if not fixed, they could mean famine and mass migration, the head of UN World Food Programme (WFP) has said.

The crisis has disrupted supply chains around the globe, pushing 270-million people to the brink of starvation, David Beasley, the WFP’s executive director, said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“If we don’t receive the support and funds we need you will have mass famine, destabilisation of nations and you will have mass migration and a cost of that is one thousand times more,” Beasley said, adding there would be more Covid-type events.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the WEF that the case for change was compelling.

“We are not doing enough on this issue but I promise you that we will do more,” he said, noting there would be a huge opportunity to create jobs as the threats posed by Covid-19, climate change and biodiversity collapse are tackled.

Beasley said when he had arrived at the WFP four years ago there were 80-million people close to starvation but even before the pandemic this spiked to 135-million due to challenges such as wars and climate change.

World leaders are now beginning address problems with the food system, but there is a lot more to do, Beasley said. “We literally had hundreds of millions of people on the brink of starvation and the media wasn’t covering it but now people are beginning to wake up and step up.”

Beasley said the food supply chain is not broken, with less than 10% of the global population in extreme poverty compared to 95% 200 years ago, but it needs to be improved.

“If you think you had trouble getting toilet paper in New York because of supply chain disruption, what do you think was happening in Chad, Niger, Mali and places like that?”

The WFP, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, no longer just supplies food but seeks to create more opportunities for smallholder farmers in developing nations, Beasley said.

He called on the private sector to work closely with smallholder farmers, not displacing them but rather integrating them strategically into supply chains. 

Reuters

Mozambique ‘needs global help’ with humanitarian crisis

UN estimates more than 1-million people require assistance as security situation deteriorates
World
6 days ago

UN warns of worst famine in 40 years in Yemen due to US policy shift

UN officials warn US designation of Houthis as foreign terrorist group will block food and other aid
World
1 week ago

We are the world, fast approaching 10-billion, so how do we get fed?

The question was could we feed all the planet using just our existing agricultural infrastructure? The answer turned out to be yes
World
1 month ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Joint effort keeps agricultural sector thriving during pandemic

All stakeholders pitched in to tackle problems such as port backlogs and value-chain disruptions
Opinion
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Death toll from Storm Eloise rises in south-east ...
World / Africa
3.
Covid-19 paralyses Zimbabwe’s government as ...
World / Africa
4.
Boris Johnson ‘deeply sorry’ as Britain passes ...
World / Europe
5.
Thousands displaced as tropical storm Eloise ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Mozambique in humanitarian crisis as Islamic State causes half a million to flee

World / Africa

Pandemic is rapidly increasing extreme poverty, UN study shows

World

UN food agency wins the Nobel Peace Prize

World

The ‘difficult’ balancing act of feeding the world while saving the planet

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.