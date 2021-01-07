Trump’s Facebook account suspended for the rest of his term

Washington — Facebook and Instagram will extend a ban on US President Donald Trump’s accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said.

Twitter, Facebook, and Snap temporarily locked Trump’s accounts on Wednesday, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential election and hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Reuters