New York exchange changes its mind on delisting of Chinese telecom firms

US government is making moves to block investment in 35 firms with links to the Chinese military

05 January 2021 - 08:51 Tom Westbrook and Pei Li
Singapore/Hong Kong — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom giants that have been targeted by US President Donald Trump’s outgoing administration, in a shock reversal of an announcement made only last week.

The exchange said in a statement that it had made the decision “in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities”.

It had said on Thursday it would delist China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong after US government moves to block investment in 35 firms deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

Hong Kong-listed shares in the firms surged on the announcement, with China Unicom up 6.7%, while China Mobile and China Telecom each gained 5%.

It “shows how little light there is in that set of regulatory guidance so far, especially around the time the US is changing administrations”, said Tariq Dennison, MD at GFM Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Dennison’s funds hold China Mobile shares in both Hong Kong and New York, but he has largely unwound New York positions recently, partly to find US clients investments that are less exposed to Sino-US tensions which will probably persist.

“I don’t think Biden will magically de-escalate anything,” Dennison said. “He is inheriting a position of tension in US-China relations where he will probably not want his first 100 days to be remembered for instant concessions.”

China Unicom and China Telecom said in statements that they had taken note of the development and would release information in accordance with regulations, adding that investors should pay attention to investment risks. A representative for China Mobile was not immediately available for comment. A representative for the NYSE declined to comment beyond the bourse’s statement.

China’s foreign ministry had called the planned delisting of the three companies “unwise” and denounced what it said were “random, arbitrary and uncertain” rules.

The NYSE’s latest announcement briefly boosted an already rising Chinese yuan to a new 30-month high on hopes it might herald some kind of easing in geopolitical tension.

US could now target Chinese oil giants after telecom firms delisted

Washington is taking aim at companies it says are owned or controlled by Beijing’s military
1 day ago

US doubles down on barring US investment in Chinese firms with alleged military links

The US says the move ensures US capital does not contribute to the development of the China’s  military, intelligence, and security services
1 week ago

