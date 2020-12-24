World

New strain jitters prompts China to bar UK flights

Beijing is following other countries’ lead, says foreign ministry

24 December 2020 - 10:51 Yew Lun Tian and Stella Qiu
Travellers queue with luggage in the passenger check-in area at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, China. Picture: QILAI SHEN/BLOOMBERG
Beijing — China will suspend direct flights to and from the UK indefinitely over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

“After much consideration, China has decided to take reference from other countries and suspend flights to and from UK,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

“China will closely monitor relevant developments and dynamically adjust control measures depending on the situation,” Wang said.

Countries across the globe are shutting their borders to Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

There are currently eight weekly flights between mainland China and the UK, according to aviation data provider Variflight, including one each by Air China , China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

British Airways operates two flights a week from London to Shanghai.

