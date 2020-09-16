World

Looking for a T-rex skeleton? Christie’s has one up for auction

Called Stan, afters its discoverer in the US, the skeleton is 12m long and 4m high, and has two fused vertebrae

16 September 2020 - 14:34 Mimi Dwyer and Roselle Chen
The approximately 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, aka Stan, one of the largest, most complete ever discovered, on display ahead of its public auction at Christie's in New York City, New York, September 15 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
New York — The British auction house Christie’s plans to sell the skeleton of one of the largest known Tyrannosaurus rexes (T-rex) in early October, the company said on Wednesday.

The dinosaur, known as Stan, approximately 67-million years old, was discovered in 1987 in South Dakota by amateur paleontologist Stan Sacrison.

“He showed it to scientists at the time who unfortunately misidentified it as a triceratops,” James Hyslop, Christie’s head of Science and Natural History, said.

Triceratops remains are relatively common in the paleontological world, so the bones failed to garner much interest until Sacrison took them to the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota in 1992.

Researchers there “realised pretty quickly that they had something special in their hands,” said Hyslop. They recategorised Stan as a T-rex and mounted a new search to uncover the rest of the bones. They recovered 188 out of an estimated 300 total for any T-rex, Hyslop said.

Most T-rex skeletons are held by museums and private institutions. The auction is an opportunity for a private collector or institution to acquire the bones, Christie’s said.

Stan is 12m long and 4m high, Christie’s said. He is also notable for two fused vertebrae scientists have identified in his neck, suggesting the dinosaur broke his neck and survived during his lifetime. 

Christie’s will display the dinosaur from Wednesday to mid-October at its Manhattan, New York location, the company said. It plans to book socially distant viewings for the public.

“We’ve got the skull displayed at ground level so that you can get really up close and personal with him and just see the serrations on his teeth,” Hyslop said. “His longest tooth is 28cm. It’s just terrifying to behold. The clue is in the name, the Tyrannosaurus rex — he is the tyrant lizard king.”

Christie’s has estimated the value of the dinosaur at between $6m and $8m.

Reuters

‘Weird’, iguana-like thalattosaur fossil found in Alaska

Gunakadeit joseeae lived about 200-million years ago subsisting on a diet of mostly small crustaceans and squid
World
7 months ago

Four-legged prehistoric whale fossil found in Peru

Researchers hypothesise that it likely crossed the Atlantic from the western coast of Africa to South America
Life
1 year ago

