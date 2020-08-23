Double tropical storms bear down on US Gulf Coast

New York — Back-to-back storms are rolling towards the US Gulf Coast where they will come ashore in days as hurricanes, prompting evacuations of offshore energy platforms and setting residents and officials on edge from Texas to Florida.

The systems, a double tropical strike that could cause billions of dollars in damage, are approaching from different directions. Marco is smaller and coming from the south, while Laura, with the potential to be even stronger, approaches out of the Caribbean.

In the potential target zone for both storms is New Orleans, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago.

“There is still plenty of uncertainty,” said Bradley Harvey, a meteorologist with the commercial forecaster Maxar. “Basically we could have two hurricanes making landfall within the Gulf production region in the next couple of days.”

The double threat has already caused evacuations on offshore energy platforms, and about 13% of oil and 4% of natural gas production have been shut in, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, part of the US department of the interior.

Marco and Laura are expected to become at least category one hurricanes on the five-step Saffir Simpson scale later this week.

Energy platforms in the Gulf of Mexico that account for as much as 17% of US oil production and 5% of natural gas output are designed to withstand storms of this magnitude; they regularly shut and restart as systems pass through. But two hurricanes roiling the region in quick succession threaten to keep operations shut in for longer and cut into energy supplies more than usual.

Offshore rigs

The bigger threat the storms pose to energy markets is flooding once they come ashore. More than 45% of US fuel refining capacity is located along the Gulf Coast, as well more than half its natural gas processing.

Noble is already moving two offshore rigs out of the storms’ path. BP has begun evacuating employees from its four operated platforms in the Gulf and is beginning to shut in production. Royal Dutch Shell is evacuating employees and shutting in production at most of its operations in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of tropical storms Laura and Marco, the company said.

Tallying the cost is tricky because there is uncertainty in the tracks, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeller with Enki Research. If current forecasts hold up, damage from the pair might be limited to about $1bn, but if Laura shifts west, closer to Houston, that price tag could rise to $5bn. Likewise, if the storms hit New Orleans, damages could range from $2bn to $3bn.

Further complicating matters is that there is a growing chance that Laura could become a category three or stronger storm as it enters the Gulf, said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at the Weather Company, an IBM business.

“My guess is that Texas is the final destination for Laura at this point, and I’m afraid Laura will be our first major hurricane of 2020,” Crawford said.

Marco will strike on Monday, likely in southern Louisiana, followed by Laura on Thursday in roughly the same area, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricanes Fay and Gonzalo hit Bermuda five days apart in 2014, but a double-strike in the Gulf is almost unheard of.

“There is virtually no US precedent for two hurricane landfalls in such proximity in time and space,” Bob Henson, meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections, said.

Anticipating a double dose of destructive winds, storm surges and flooding rains, officials in Louisiana were shoring up coastal defences. Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards and Mississippi governor Tate Reeves have both declared emergencies.

Laura is already bringing flooding rains to the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba. Haiti is particularly prone to severe flooding from tropical storms and hurricanes.

Bloomberg