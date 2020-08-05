World / Americas

Millions in US northeast still without power in wake of tropical storm Isaias

Storm kills four and knocks out power to more than 2.8-million homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina

05 August 2020 - 22:04 Jonathan Allen and Maria Caspani
Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

New York  —  Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the US Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds.

The storm knocked out power to more than 2.8-million homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina, according to electric companies.

Isaias, which was briefly a Category 1 hurricane when it made landfall in North Carolina late on Monday, reduced the mobile home park in the north of the state to rubble hours later, leaving two people dead.

“It doesn't look real. It looks like something on TV. There's nothing there,” Bertie county sheriff John Holley told local reporters. “Vehicles are turned over. Vehicles are piled on top of each other. It's just very sad.”

A mother and her two children who were missing for hours after the storm ripped through the area were found safe later on Tuesday.

In Mechanicsville, Maryland, a large tree fell on a car, killing the driver, officials said. The sheriff's department did not immediately identify the motorist.

Elsewhere, strong winds from the storm knocked down trees and power lines across Massachusetts, leaving more than 220,000 customers without power, CBS Boston reported.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said on Twitter that as of midafternoon on Tuesday more than 172,000 homes remained without power, even as Isaias moved northward and skies cleared.

Cooper said he had spoken with US President Donald Trump, who had pledged aid.

A man in the New York City borough of Queens became the fourth fatality when a tree crushed a car he was inside, local authorities said.

Social media images showed tornadoes in Cape May, Marmora and Long Beach Island along New Jersey's southern shore, and tornado damage in Dover, Delaware.

New York City, much of New Jersey, all of Massachusetts and other parts of New England went under a tornado watch. New York state officials temporarily shut down coronavirus testing centres as a precaution.

Reuters 

THE GUARDIAN: Donald Trump is challenging democracy itself

Hong Kong leader postpones elections but in some ways the US president’s ploy is more sinister
Opinion
2 days ago

Donald Trump imposes deadline on Microsoft over TikTok deal

Move represents an about-face for president and prompted tech giant to declare an interest in social media sale
Companies
2 days ago

Joe Biden’s ad campaign outspends Donald Trump’s

The cumulative ad-spend all but guarantees the Trump-Biden showdown will be the most expensive US election in history
World
4 hours ago

