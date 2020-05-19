World

EY research shows US better investment for renewables than China

The global clean-energy sector is expected to bounce back quickly despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report

19 May 2020 - 12:49 Nina Chestney
Picture: 123RF/LEVGENII BILETSKYI
Picture: 123RF/LEVGENII BILETSKYI

London — The US has overtaken China as the most attractive country in the world for renewables investment and the global clean-energy sector is expected to bounce back quickly despite the coronavirus pandemic, research showed on Tuesday.

In an annual ranking of the top 40 renewable-energy markets worldwide by consultancy EY, the US was ranked first for the first time since 2016, followed by China.

US growth is largely due to a short-term extension of a production tax credit for wind projects and plans to invest $57bn to install up to 30GW of offshore wind by 2030, the report said.

Wind projects that began construction in 2016 need to be operational by the end of the year to qualify for the US tax credit, which is forecast to create a surge in installations this year.

China’s growth in renewables has slowed, as the government looks to wean the market off subsidies. This, coupled with reduced demand as a result of Covid-19, has caused China to drop to second in the index from first last year, but forecasts remain optimistic for long-term growth, the report said.

France was ranked third, followed by Austria, Germany and Britain. India slumped to seventh place, having been third last year, due to warnings it might miss its 175GW installation target by 2022.

Despite delays to some projects due to logistic issues amid the coronavirus pandemic, the global renewables sector is expected to bounce back quickly as the long-term drivers for investment remain strong, the report said.

“There was much discussion around environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues earlier this year and this, along with climate change, is still the dominant, long-term driver for renewable investment,” said Ben Warren, EY global power and  utilities corporate finance leader and chief editor of the report.

“As a result of the pandemic, pollution levels have fallen dramatically through reduced fossil fuel consumption,” he said. “A greater focus on a sustainable, long-term energy future therefore works in favour of clean energy, in particular wind and solar, together with storage.” 

Reuters

Business as usual a thing of the past as SMME’s battle during lockdown

Private support funds have been rapidly exhausted while the small business development department says applications in the pipeline amount to over ...
Economy
19 hours ago

ETTIENNE LE ROUX: Balancing growth and fiscal rigour could heal Covid wounds

With countries worldwide relaxing lockdown restrictions only gradually, the pandemic could cut global trade volumes by as much as a fifth
Opinion
2 days ago

Is Mantashe a hurdle to fixing SA’s power crisis?

As the Covid-19 pandemic obliterates SA’s economy, a quick recovery requires urgent reform of the energy sector. But is minister Gwede Mantashe a ...
Features
5 days ago

SA still lags behind in readiness for energy transition

The WEF's energy transition index finds SA is better prepared for the future, but still has a  long way to go
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
‘Reckless’ Trump is taking anti-malaria drug ...
World / Americas
2.
Emmanuel Macron loses outright majority in ...
World / Europe
3.
Risk managers brace for lengthy global recession
World
4.
‘Architect of Rwanda genocide’ arrested on ...
World / Africa
5.
High consumption of tobacco ‘not helping’ ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.