PODCAST | Shift the power: development co-operation dynamics between the Global North and South

This brief, fire-lighter conversation was taped live onstage at SPARK’s 7th Annual IGNITE Conference in Amsterdam. It was a discussion provocatively themed “Shift The Power” — for which Andile Masuku (moderator) was joined by the Dutch Ambassador for youth, education and work in the Dutch ministry of foreign affairs, Tijmen Rooseboom; Evelijne Bruning, who is the Netherlands country director of The Hunger Project; and the executive director of INJAZ Lebanon, Samar Dani.

Tijmen is a recently appointed Dutch policymaker whose mandate is to ensure that The Netherlands is optimising the use of public funds earmarked for advancing youth education and employment. Evelijne Bruning is a self-proclaimed “dragon and driver of change”, whose high profile #ShiftThePower activism efforts within Dutch NGO circles often puts her at odds with policymakers and even fellow practitioners in the space.

Prior to inhabiting a senior role at one of Lebanon’s most well-respected youth-focused NGOs, Samar Dani led a storied career in her country’s consumer and retail industry.

Listen in as the panel addresses growing calls to change power dynamics within development co-operation between the Global North and the Global South so as to deliver on effective, market-relevant, educational and entrepreneurship interventions.