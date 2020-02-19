PODCAST | Shift the power: development co-operation dynamics between the Global North and South
There are growing calls to change power dynamics so as to deliver on effective, market-relevant, educational and entrepreneurship interventions
This brief, fire-lighter conversation was taped live onstage at SPARK’s 7th Annual IGNITE Conference in Amsterdam. It was a discussion provocatively themed “Shift The Power” — for which Andile Masuku (moderator) was joined by the Dutch Ambassador for youth, education and work in the Dutch ministry of foreign affairs, Tijmen Rooseboom; Evelijne Bruning, who is the Netherlands country director of The Hunger Project; and the executive director of INJAZ Lebanon, Samar Dani.
Tijmen is a recently appointed Dutch policymaker whose mandate is to ensure that The Netherlands is optimising the use of public funds earmarked for advancing youth education and employment. Evelijne Bruning is a self-proclaimed “dragon and driver of change”, whose high profile #ShiftThePower activism efforts within Dutch NGO circles often puts her at odds with policymakers and even fellow practitioners in the space.
Prior to inhabiting a senior role at one of Lebanon’s most well-respected youth-focused NGOs, Samar Dani led a storied career in her country’s consumer and retail industry.
Listen in as the panel addresses growing calls to change power dynamics within development co-operation between the Global North and the Global South so as to deliver on effective, market-relevant, educational and entrepreneurship interventions.
Editorial Disclaimer: This podcast is part of a seven-part podcast miniseries interrogating the progress being made in advancing entrepreneurship and job creation in some of the world’s most fragile regions. The series was taped at the fringes of SPARK’s 7th Annual IGNITE Conference in Amsterdam — a premier gathering of refugees, entrepreneurs, educators, private-sector actors, government leaders, academics and NGOs.
While SPARK is the presenting sponsor of the series, African Tech Roundup maintains complete editorial oversight. Opinions expressed by the host, Andile Masuku, and his guests, do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the presenting sponsor, SPARK.
This podcast is brought to you by African Tech Roundup in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.
• African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa’s emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.