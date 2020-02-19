Mike Pompeo on charm offensive in Saudi Arabia and Africa

Riyadh — US secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss regional security, that is, Iran, after the US killing last month of a top Iranian general pushed the oil-producing region closer to an all-out war.

In meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the next two days, Pompeo will also raise economic and human rights issues such as the case of a Saudi-American physician who remains on trial after nearly two years in detention, he told reporters traveling with him.

Saudi Arabia has backed the Trump administration’s efforts to counter Iran but cautioned against military action after a series of attacks in 2019 damaged its oil facilities. Riyadh blamed the attacks on Tehran, which denied responsibility.

The US and Iran backed off from intensified conflict in January after a US air strike in Iraq killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Tehran retaliated with missile strikes on US bases that injured more than 100 troops.

“We are not rushed, the pressure campaign continues. It’s not just an economic pressure campaign ... It’s isolation through diplomacy as well,” Pompeo said before his flight to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has come in for intense criticism from Western governments and the US Congress over its devastating five-year war in Yemen, as well as the detention of prominent female activists and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul embassy in 2018.

Pompeo’s trip comes three weeks after US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which the Palestinians, the AU and EU have rejected.