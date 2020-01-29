Opinion SIMON BARBER: Will the inside knife ninja rip Donald Trump to shreds? With American voters unlikely to back lefty Bernie Sanders, some other way will have to be found to displace the president BL PREMIUM

Polls have Bernie Sanders winning the early heats for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination, which begin in Iowa next week. If he goes all the way, we had better hope the US Senate removes Donald Trump from office ahead of the general election, because there’s little chance America’s voters will do the job if the alternative is a hectoring old lefty.

Sure, the Democratic candidate will get the most votes, as she did last time, but with the Trump lies-fear-and-hate machine at full throttle it is hard to see a self-declared socialist putting together a majority where it counts — in the electoral college.