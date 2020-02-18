World / Americas

Jeff Bezos announces Earth Fund to tackle climate change

Kicking it off with $10bn, the fund will begin to issue grants in a few months, with Bezos saying, ‘We can save Earth’

18 February 2020 - 11:58 Sarah Frier and Spencer Soper
Jeff Bezos. Picture: AFP/MANDEL NGAN
San Francisco/Seattle — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he has created the Bezos Earth Fund, his biggest-ever philanthropic investment to help counter the effects of climate change.

Bezos is starting with $10bn and will begin to issue grants in a few months. “It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organisations and individuals,” he said on Monday in a post on Instagram. “We can save Earth.”

Bezos, the world’s richest person, is under pressure to balance Amazon’s need to deliver goods quickly with the environmental consequences of the rapid growth of online shopping. There is tension within Amazon on the issue, with some employees saying the company isn’t doing enough and there is a threat of punishment for those who are too outspoken on the matter.

The company said last year that it would reach 80% renewable energy use by 2024 and 100% by 2030, up from 40% today. The effort relies on a fleet of electric vehicles. The moves came after a worker group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, staged a protest and wrote a shareholder proposal based on their concerns.

In theory, online shopping could benefit the environment if it results in fewer vehicle trips to stores and customers place large orders infrequently. In reality, shoppers still browse in stores and order online when they’re ready to purchase.

Amazon Prime, a subscription programme that includes delivery discounts, allows people to make frequent small orders without penalty, resulting in a larger number of vehicle trips and more boxes than if orders were placed less frequently in batches.

Bezos has a net worth of more than $130bn, according to the Bloomberg billionaire’s index. His $10bn investment, announced separately from the company’s efforts, marks his largest philanthropic investment to date. His other major personal investment is in space travel, which he has also at times called necessary because of the instability of the Earth’s climate.

For years, Bezos didn’t pursue major philanthropic projects, leading to public pressure as his wealth rose.

Bloomberg 

MARK GEVISSER: From apartheid, Aids and now the climate crisis: how do we change SA’s tradition of denial?

Fossil fuel divestment is snowballing globally but our country is still not yet part of this momentum
Life
9 hours ago

Extinction Rebellion takes climate fight to commodity traders in Geneva

About 50 climate activists breached the offices of Vitol and staged a mock crime scene outside Gunvor
Companies
21 hours ago

Australian pension funds turning green at investors’ insistence

The recent devastating bushfires made climate change very real for Australians, and that reality is moving into the pension fund sector
World
3 days ago

