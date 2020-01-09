World

Vaping-related illness led to plunge in Marijuana vape sales

Vapes accounted for approximately 25% of total sales in the legal cannabis market in the first three quarters of 2019

09 January 2020 - 17:53 Kristine Owram
Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

New York — Cannabis vape sales tumbled 26% in the two months following a health crisis that has killed dozens and sickened thousands, according to new industry research.

Legal sales peaked at a combined $160m in August in the states of California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona, according to a report from BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research.

As reports of vaping illnesses grew and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disclosed the first deaths related to the practice, sales slumped to $126m in September and $119m in October. This was significant for the legal cannabis market as a whole, where vapes accounted for approximately 25% of total sales in the first three quarters of 2019.

“The news from the CDC, and the wide and immediate spread of information and misinformation in its aftermath, quickly took its toll,” BDS and Arcview said in their report.

It appears the damage didn’t spread much beyond the vape category, as September sales of all nonvape products fell 4.6%, only slightly more than the 4.1% decline in the prior September, which is traditionally a slow month.

Retailers felt the effect first, followed by concentrate manufacturers and makers of vaping devices, according to the report. However, manufacturers at the high end of the market “also saw the first indications that the vape scare may rebound to the benefit of the legal market,” as the illnesses are increasingly linked to illicit products and the use of vitamin E acetate as a cutting agent.

“Anecdotal evidence from device makers suggests that the 21% decline seen in the legal vape market in September was modest compared to a drastic drying up of demand in the illicit channel,” the report said.

It’s hard to tell how much of the slump in pot stocks, which began in March 2019, can be attributed to the illnesses, BDS and Arcview said. “Only in retrospect will we know if the crisis represented a post-correction buying opportunity.”

Bloomberg 

Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte to arrest those vaping in public, for their health

The importation of e-cigarettes is to be banned in the country after a vaping teenager contracted the mystery lung illness
World
1 month ago

Vaping may take a hit from Juul crisis

Firm's misbehaviour risks crackdown on alternative to smoking
Business
3 months ago

Illegal dagga vaping causes health headache for US authorities

Studies point to a link between lung illnesses and vitamin E acetate found in the illicit products
World
3 months ago

Rekindled interest in pot reaches all-time high among middle-aged

Marijuana has moved into the mainstream in US cities such as New York where the plant is not yet legal but might as well be
Life
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Vaping-related illness led to plunge in Marijuana ...
World
2.
Global losses hit $150bn as natural disasters rise
World
3.
France hit by pension-reform protests, now in ...
World / Europe
4.
Flooding in areas of DRC worst in 15 years
World / Africa

Related Articles

UK bans e-cigarette ads targeting teens on social media

World / Europe

Canadian teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ from vaping, says report

World / Americas

US health authorities link 18 deaths to vaping

World / Americas

Flipkart and Amazon pull listings for vaping products

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.