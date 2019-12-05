US solar industry set for showdown over Trump’s tariffs

Washington — Tariffs on solar panels imposed nearly two years ago by US President Donald Trump to protect US manufacturers from competitors in China and elsewhere are now the focus of a battle in Washington over whether the measures should be amended.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is holding a hearing on Thursday as part of a midterm review of the levies, scheduled to decline in 2020 and 2021. Suniva, a Georgia-based panel maker that first asked Trump for protection from Asian rivals, has already told the commission it wants to curtail those reductions. Yet the industry’s leading trade group says the duties should be eliminated early.

“We’ll be advocating for the administration to drop the tariffs altogether or at least grant reasonable exclusions to the tariffs,” Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the solar industry’s leading US trade group, said on a call with reporters. “Our fear, however, is that the administration will somehow make them harsher and not provide relief.”

The solar tariffs are part of Trump’s overall strategy to fight China and other trading partners that he argues have long taken advantage of the US and led to a record trade deficit. Since early 2018, the Trump administration has ratcheted up tariffs, which are a tax on imports, on an assortment of products and materials. They are among the issues being discussed to end the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

While the solar tariffs prompted a handful of overseas panel makers to open US factories, they up-ended a market that largely relies on cheap imported equipment from Asia. The duties have driven up costs for developers and panel installers, who employ most of the industry’s workers. The US solar industry lost 8,000 jobs in 2018, a 3.2% drop, according to a report by the Solar Foundation.