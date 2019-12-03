Bolsonaro’s painful lessons for making friends with Trump

New York/Brasilia — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is learning the cost of partnering with US President Donald Trump the hard way.

During his first year on the job, Bolsonaro assiduously courted the US president, parroting his hard-line policies on Venezuela and Hezbollah while breaking with diplomatic protocol by predicting a Trump victory in 2020 during a visit to the White House.

Yet his all-in bet on Trump is quickly souring as signs mount that the alliance isn’t delivering real benefits to Brazil.

Trump’s announcement on Monday that he is reinstating tariffs on steel and aluminium from Brazil and Argentina follows a decision by the White House in late August to give priority to Romania and Argentina’s bids to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) despite public reassurances in favour of Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy.

Bolsonaro’s inability to get a clear diplomatic victory, at least so far, from his robust support of Trump raises questions about his decision to shift Brazil’s foreign policy. It also weakens him domestically by giving ammunition to rivals who warned against joining forces with someone they see as an unreliable partner.

“In international relations there are no friends, only interests,” Rodrigo Maia, Brazil’s lower-house speaker and a centrist who has criticised Bolsonaro’s foreign policy, told Bloomberg News on Monday. “Trump is defending Americans and we need to defend Brazilians.”

On Monday, Trump accused Argentina and Brazil of cheapening their currencies to the detriment of US farmers, arguing that the two countries are “presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies”.

The two nations have taken advantage of the trade war to become alternative suppliers of soybeans and other agricultural products to China, grabbing market share away from US farmers.

Argentina’s peso has plunged this year, especially after it became clear that President Mauricio Macri would likely lose the October election to Alberto Fernández, the left-learning candidate. The country seems headed for a third consecutive year of economic contraction. Brazil has intervened multiple times in the past month to support its devaluing real. Argentina has also tried to bolster the falling peso.

Bolsonaro said he would talk to his economy minister before reacting to Trump’s comments on the Brazilian real and the imposition of the tariffs. “If needed, I can also talk to Trump, I have an open channel with him.”