FAA takes full control over the Boeing 737 MAX airworthiness

Only the US Federal Aviation Authority can issue a certificate of airworthiness in this case, a role it used to share with Boeing

27 November 2019 - 11:24 David Shepardson and Eric Johnson
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Washington — The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday that it notified Boeing that the agency will be the only issuer of airworthiness certificates for all new 737 MAX planes, a role it had shared with the aircraft maker in the past.

The US air regulator also repeated that it has not completed its review of the 737 MAX aircraft design changes and associated pilot training.

In a letter sent to Boeing on Tuesday, the FAA said it “has determined that the public interest and safety in air commerce require that the FAA retain authority to issue airworthiness certificates and export certificates of airworthiness for all 737 MAX airplanes”.

The agency said it will keep the authority to issue the certificates until it is confident Boeing has “fully functional quality control and verification processes in place” and that other Boeing procedures meet all regulatory standards.

“We continue to follow the lead of the FAA and global regulators,” Boeing spokesperson Gordon Johndroe said by e-mail. “They will determine when key milestones are achieved and when the fleet and training requirements are certified so the MAX can safely return to service.”

Boeing said earlier this month that it expected the FAA would unground the 737 MAX planes around mid-December, even though it did not expect the agency to complete its review of revised training requirements until January.

The 737 MAX, Boeing’s best-selling plane, has been grounded worldwide since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

The company still has many hurdles to complete including a certification test flight that has not yet been scheduled and simulator work with international pilots. It must also complete a software documentation audit.

Reuters

Certification of Boeing’s 777X is being conducted rigorously, FAA says

The US aviation regulator made the comments after Emirates demanded the aircraft be tested for at least 16 months to ensure it is safe to fly
Qantas squeezes Airbus and Boeing over aircraft for ultralong nonstop flights

Qantas sees demand from time-poor travellers willing to pay a premium to cut out stopovers
Humans, not robots, get the thumbs up for Boeing 777 assembly

Drilling holes through metal proved too much for the robots; fortunately, other options were at hand
