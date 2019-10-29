Boeing CEO tells US Senate hearing: ‘We’ve made mistakes’

Washington — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was pressed by US lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday over what the company knew about its MCAS stall-prevention system linked to two deadly crashes that killed 346 people, and about delays in turning over internal 2016 messages that described erratic behaviour of the software in a simulator.

Muilenburg acknowledged errors in failing to give pilots more information on MCAS before the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, as well as for failing to tell the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for months that it made an alarm alerting pilots to a mismatch of flight data optional on the 737 Max.

“We’ve made mistakes and we got some things wrong. We’re improving and we’re learning,” he said.

The hearing, the highest-profile congressional scrutiny of commercial aviation safety in years, adds pressure on a newly rejigged Boeing senior management team fighting to repair trust with airline customers and passengers shaken by an eight-month safety ban on its 737 Max following the crashes.

First testimony

Muilenburg’s appearance marks the first time Boeing has appeared at a hearing on Capitol Hill in the year since the first fatal crash, as the company had previously resisted earlier requests to testify.

Asked ahead of the hearing if he would resign, Muilenburg said that was “not where my focus is”. He also declined to say if he or the board were considering his resignation after the aeroplane returns to service.

For months, Boeing had largely failed to acknowledge blame, instead vowing to make a “safe plane safer”. Tuesday’s hearing represents Boeing’s broadest acceptance of responsibility that it made mistakes.

US senator Roger Wicker, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, questioned Muilenburg over the company’s delay in releasing internal messages. In those messages, a former test pilot described erratic behaviour of a simulator version of the same software now linked to the deadly crashes, and also mentioned “Jedi-mind tricking” regulators over training requirements.