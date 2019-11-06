Ryanair grounds three Boeing 737s for cracks in wings

London — Irish airline Ryanair indicated on Wednesday that three of its Boeing 737NG aeroplanes were taken out of service due to cracks, a problem that has grounded dozens of the jets globally.

“Ryanair has already inspected over 70 of its oldest aircraft in full compliance with the Airworthiness Directive (of the US Federal Aviation Authority), and our rate of findings is less than the industry wide 5.0% confirmed by Boeing recently,” the Irish airline said.

“Boeing are carrying out these repairs on behalf of Ryanair currently,” the low-cost carrier said, after The Guardian newspaper reported that cracks had been found on three Ryanair jets between the wing and fuselage.

The Dublin-based airline — which is the world’s biggest operator of Boeing’s popular 737NG aircraft — added that the repairs would have no impact on its flight schedules.

“Ryanair will continue to inspect the remainder of its fleet, in full compliance with the Airworthiness Directive, and we are confident that the tiny number of pickle fork cracks, if any, will not affect either Ryanair’s fleet, its flights, or its schedules,” the carrier said.