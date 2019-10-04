More US diplomats implicated in Donald Trump’s Ukraine offensive

Indeed, the text exchanges do not explicitly reveal a quid pro quo for freeing up US military aid suspended by Trump in return for a Biden-related investigation. But they suggest that Trump’s diplomatic envoys were helping to carry out his domestic partisan aims with the involvement of Rudy Giuliani in his role as Trump’s personal attorney.

A person familiar with the texts said that they didn’t provide the full context of the exchanges. According to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private communications, it was actually the Ukrainian government that drafted the original statement, not Volker or Sondland.

Then, it was Giuliani who suggested adding to the statement that Ukraine would promise to investigate the Bidens and whether Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, the person said. When that version was shared with Ukrainian officials, they refused and the idea of issuing the document was abandoned.

However, Volker begins an August 9 text message to Giuliani with, “Hi Mr Mayor!”

He goes on, “Had a good chat with Yermak last night. He was pleased with your phone call. Mentioned Z making a statement. Can we all get on the phone to make sure I advise Z correctly as to what he should be saying? Want to make sure we get this done right. Thanks!” Andrei Yermak is a Zelensky adviser.

Giuliani responded, “Good idea Kurt. I am on Pacific time.”

The documents also include a message from the top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, to Sondland, in which Taylor asks if the US is “now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigation?”

“Call me,” Sondland replies.

Taylor then makes a reference to some sort of “interview”, in which Zelensky would apparently say something to unlock assistance. He expresses reservations that by withholding aid, the US would be playing into Russia’s hands.

“The nightmare is they give the interview and don’t get the security assistance,” Taylor wrote. “The Russians love it. (And I quit.)”

‘Crazy’ move

In a follow-up message the next day, Taylor said he still thinks it’s “crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.” Sondland fired back with a sharp reply, telling him that Trump isn’t seeking a quid pro quo but wants to test Ukraine’s commitment to reform. He then suggested they stop texting and said Taylor should speak directly to US secretary of state Michael Pompeo.

Republicans blasted the release of the text messages, saying they lacked adequate context.

“This unilateral and cherry-picked release by the Democrats is a desperate attempt to further their failing impeachment narrative and skew the story,” Republicans on the House oversight and reform committee said in a tweet. “This information cannot possibly be understood without Volker’s explanations from today’s testimony.”

In their letter to committee colleagues, three House chairs said they are investigating reports that vice-president Mike Pence may have been made aware of the contents of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky.

A rough summary of that call released last week, they wrote, showed Trump “repeatedly urged the Ukrainian president to launch and investigation of vice-president Joe Biden” when Zelensky “mentioned critical US military assistance to counter Russian aggression”.

“The [US] president claims he did nothing wrong. Even more astonishing, he is now openly and publicly asking another foreign power — China — to launch its own sham investigation against the Biden’s to further his own political aims,” intelligence chair Adam Schiff, oversight and reform chair Elijah Cummings, and foreign affairs committee Eliot Engel wrote. They were referring to comments Trump made earlier in the day.

Bloomberg