Opinion SIMON BARBER: Trump robot-dances into impeachment tango One way or another, the fight over the US president's future in office is about to get ugly

If one could get a candid readout from the delegates who had to sit through Donald Trump’s address to the UN general assembly on Tuesday, many of those who, unlike his commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, managed to stay awake, would surely say they had wondered whether the president was well.

His eyes were narrow, white-rimmed slits as he moved his head mechanically between teleprompter screens. It was as if he was straining to decipher the nationalist screed written for him by his pet Goebbels, Stephen Miller.