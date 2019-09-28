Trump may actually be (drum roll) right about one thing in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump complained on his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July that the US was providing more assistance to Ukraine than Europe. That’s not quite true — and yet Zelensky didn’t contradict Trump, even when the US president said, “Germany does almost nothing for you — all they do is talk.” He had good reasons for that, beyond simply trying to be nice to a powerful conversation partner who is known to like flattery.

A linear comparison of the US and European support efforts for Ukraine is impossible because of the chaotic way in which US and EU sources release data on it. But the available sources do provide some insights. According to the US Agency for International Development, all departments of the US federal government have provided about $2.1bn in direct financial assistance to Ukraine in fiscal years 2014 through to 2019 — that is, since Ukrainian resident Viktor Yanukovych was deposed. (The agency, however, doesn’t have complete data for 2018 and 2019.)

Data from other sources — the government website ForeignAssistance.gov and the Washington-based Centre for International Policy’s security assistance monitor — add up to about $2.7bn for the same period. No matter how one counts, direct US assistance to Ukraine since its “revolution of dignity” has amounted to between $2bn and $3bn. Washington has also provided $3bn in loan guarantees.

This doesn’t come close to what the EU says it has provided to Ukraine: €15bn in grants and loans. But most of that aid came in the form of debt. When the EU first designed the Ukraine package in 2014, it amounted to €12.8bn, and only €879m of that was supposed to be grants. So when it comes to money Ukraine doesn’t have to repay, the US is a bigger donor.

The Ukrainian economics ministry does its own monitoring of technical assistance by foreign countries. According to its data, the US provides more funding than the EU and all its countries and institutions combined.

This, presumably, is one reason Zelensky told Trump that “the EU should be our biggest partner but technically the US is a much bigger one”. But it’s about more than the numbers.