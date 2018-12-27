What’s in a nightcap? Whatever you want, basically

After all, the point of a nightcap is to recount your evening and relax, says Shannon Ponche, head bartender at Leyenda in Brooklyn, New York. “If you’re not quite ready for bed and over the party, a nightcap is what you need.”

In addition, “You shouldn’t have to think too hard to pour or order one,” Ponche says. Her go-to drinks: a mezcal at home or a boulevardier at her local bar on the corner. Either way, she says, a nightcap is best enjoyed in a place where you’re most comfortable.

Makes sense to me.

At this point, most of us are in the mindset that we survived the year, or at least the holiday season, or at least the day. There’s little agreement as to what an ideal end-of-night drink should be — frankly, I contend there’s room for the low-alcohol and no-alcohol nightcap, where it’s more about the ritual and the company than the booze. We’re never all going to agree about politics or anything else dominating headlines. But if there’s one thing we can agree upon, it’s that we all deserve to chill with a nightcap. Here’s two:

Coperta Da Sci

The name translates to “ski lodge blanket”, explains Kellie Thorn, of Empire State South in Birmingham, Alabama, who created the drink. Calvados, the famed apple brandy of Normandy, creates a rich, round backdrop, while the alpine notes of Braulio Amaro really pop. “It’s definitely something that could be enjoyed après-ski, after dinner in the Italian alps, under a blanket and in front of a fire,” Thorn says.

About 20 ml of apple brandy; the same amount of Braulio Amaro and Cocchi vermouth di Torino (or sweet vermouth); about 7ml of crème de cacao, and orange peel for garnish. In a mixing glass, stir the brandy, Amaro, vermouth, and crème de cacao together with ice. Strain into a small, chilled cocktail glass or brandy tulip. Twist the orange peel over the top of the drink to express the oils. Garnish with the peel.

Snake Oil

“This [was] our house nightcap,” says Benjamin Krick, who created this for Juniper Tar, a San Antonio bar that has since closed. Wait, a whole mini-bottle of Underberg bitters for this drink? “It’s a little edgy,” he warns. About 60 ml of bonded (100-proof) bourbon; about 15 ml of sherry; one mini-bottle (19ml) of Underberg bitters. A dash of Bad Dog Bar Craft Fire and Damnation bitters; a dash of Angostura bitters. In a mixing glass, stir all the ingredients together with ice. Strain into a Nick & Nora glass. (No garnish.)

• Newman is the author of NIGHTCAP: More Than 40 Cocktails To Close Out Any Evening.

Bloomberg