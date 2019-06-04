D-Day through the eyes of a war correspondent

Paris — Seventy-five years ago, as machine gun fire consumed the landing beach in northern France and artillery shells burst overhead, Reuters correspondent Doon Campbell struggled to keep the keys of his typewriter free of the exploding earth.

But he needed to write his dispatch, so he tore a page from an exercise book, lay low and scribbled by hand, with the dateline: “A DITCH 200 YARDS INSIDE NORMANDY".

Campbell was the first war correspondent from an Allied nation to set foot on Normandy sand. He was also the youngest. Embedded in the Lord Lovat’s 1st Commando Brigade, the 24-year-old wire reporter, who was born with only half a left arm, staggered across the “sandy cemetery” that was Sword Beach.

"A few minutes ago I came ashore with the commandos who are thrusting inland, impatient and eager to get to grips with the enemy," the dispatch began. "On a vast scale the invasion is under way — everywhere thousands of men and hundreds of aircraft and ships.

"Every minute more men and guns, tanks, vehicles and huge amounts of supplies are landing … Our planes dominate the skies. For the moment I’m staying in this ditch with the wounded."