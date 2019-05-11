Airlines finally get their #MeToo moment

“If we had airports and airlines working together on this from the airport to the front of the airplane and back out to the cabin, it would be so much more effective,” says Nelson, a 23-year attendant with United. “Make it integrated into the entire operation.

Perhaps the biggest disincentive for airlines to keep tabs of how attendants — or passengers — are sexually harassed or assaulted is that they don’t have to. There is no federal law requiring them to report incidents or keep records of complaints. This curbs the number of investigations, Hudson said.

“It’s fair to say that some incidents don’t get reported in a timely manner, which really hampers the ability of law enforcement to respond and investigate,” says Christopher Bidwell, a senior vice-president of security at the Airports Council International, North America in Washington, a lobbyist organisation for airports.

Still, some airlines are viewed by flight attendant unions as more responsive than others. The AFA has lauded Alaska Air Group for implementing a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and United Continental Holdings for public comments on the issue by its CEO. Seattle-based Alaska was thrust into the #MeToo spotlight in late 2017 when former Facebook executive Randi Zuckerberg, sister of founder Mark Zuckerberg, detailed her experience of being subjected to “explicit, lewd and highly offensive sexual comments” by another passenger on an Alaska flight to Mexico.

FlyersRights has suggested to the FBI that it establish an internet hotline for airline passengers’ sexual-assault reports, since most US aircraft now have WiFi, Hudson says. The organisation has also sought FBI and justice department records on in-flight sex assault investigations and prosecutions.

Montgomery, the veteran Southwest flight attendant, also serves on the federal task force. She compares dealing with sexual harassment or assault to an onboard emergency, like when noxious fumes fill the cabin or a passenger falls ill. Flight attendants should act immediately based on their training, she says: “We want that to be as automatic when there is an incident of sexual misconduct. It’s fair to say that some incidents don’t get reported in a timely manner.”

The AFA asked Chao to reconsider her decision to exclude the flight attendants union, North America’s largest, from the task force. “It doesn’t make any sense,” Nelson says. “We’ve done the deep work on it, to actually drive this issue.”

Kaleta, the task force’s chair, says the law allowed Chao discretion in choosing its members. “You may not have everyone at the table who thinks they should have been appointed.”

Consumer advocates, meanwhile, criticise Chao’s appointment of Frances Smith, a fellow with the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), as the task force’s consumer representative. The right-wing Washington organisation, which was founded in 1984 by Smith’s husband, said it works to advance “the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty”.

Smith is also a member of Acpac, the advisory committee which oversees the task force. The committee will formulate recommendations for Chao based on a report by the task force, which is due in early October.

Chao spoke at the CEI’s annual dinner in June 2017, commending the group for its early support of transferring air traffic control from the FAA to a private organisations, an effort the US airline industry has been pushing since the Obama administration.

The CEI declined to comment, referring questions about Smith to the US department of transportation. An agency spokesperson says Smith had worked to support consumer protection efforts and oversaw resolution of sexual harassment issues during her time “as a female manager in the financial services industry”.

At an April 4 meeting of the advisory committee — its first — Smith said good policy requires extensive research and avoiding proposals that “look like quick fixes ... I think we have to look at the trade-offs. We have to look at unintended consequences”'

Bloomberg