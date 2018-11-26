World

Iran warns of consequences if EU does not protect benefits of nuclear deal

Brussels seeks to sidestep sanctions, but progress is slow and companies are reluctant to anger the US

26 November 2018 - 17:23 Reuters
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Iran’s nuclear chief warned the EU on Monday of “ominous” consequences if it did not follow through with action to keep the economic benefits of the 2015 nuclear agreement alive.

Ali Akbar Salehi said the EU was “doing its best” after the US pulled out of the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports this month, even as the bloc’s efforts to salvage trade ties have floundered.

But Salehi, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, told reporters in Brussels: “If words are not turned into deeds, then … it is very ominous, the situation would be unpredictable.”

The EU and other remaining parties to the accord — China and Russia — hope to convince Tehran to respect the curbs that the deal placed on its nuclear programme, despite Washington’s pullout and its sanctions that aim to force the rest of the world to stop buying Iranian oil.

Striving to circumvent those sanctions, EU nations plan to facilitate nondollar transactions with Iran. A so-called special purpose vehicle (SPV) would act as a barter system offsetting Iranian exports with purchases of EU goods.

Speaking on the sidelines of talks on civilian nuclear co-operation, EU diplomats admitted they could only do so much to urge firms to brave the risk of US penalties and do business with Iran.

Ali Akbar Salehi. Picture: REUTERS
Ali Akbar Salehi. Picture: REUTERS

“What we are doing now is a lot of symbolism,” said one EU diplomat involved in talks with Iran.

“The SPV isn’t going to be a game changer,” said another EU official. “The prospects are pretty grim.”

No EU country has yet agreed to host the SPV and progress in creating it is likely to be slow, despite the political will in Paris, Berlin and London.

“This is a hugely complex and unique undertaking. Technical work has been advancing,” Europe’s climate and energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said at a joint briefing with Salehi.

“Nobody should have any doubt on the level of political ambition and determination by the member states involved, in particular France, Germany and the UK, to swiftly operationalise the SPV.”

Reuters

Russia plans for new US nuclear missiles in Europe

US President Trump has threatened to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
World
2 hours ago

Iran welcomes ‘new European initiatives’ for nondollar trade

London - Iran has praised European efforts to maintain business with Tehran despite US sanctions, citing “constructive meetings” with British and ...
World
4 days ago

Rouhani says Iran to continue oil exports and resist US economic war

Iran will not yield to US pressure, says President Rouhani
World
7 days ago

Vladimir Putin’s ‘chef’ is now meddling across Africa

‘Like any normal businessman, Prigozhin is looking for the most lucrative places to invest his money
News
6 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: A deal between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not last

It is this geopolitical dispute — rather than the economics — that make me think that the ‘realist’ assessment of US-China rivalry is most likely to ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Brexit will cost UK £100bn, says think-tank
World / Europe
2.
Kenya charges three Chinese railway workers with ...
World / Africa
3.
US court to hear claim Apple uses market ...
World / Americas
4.
EU proposes improvements to settlement of global ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.