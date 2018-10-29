World

Saudi, Turkish prosecutors meet over Jamal Khashoggi murder

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a request for the extradition of 18 suspects arrested in Saudi Arabia is being relayed to the kingdom

29 October 2018 - 11:39 Ali Kucukgocmen and Stephen Kalin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: REUTERS
Istanbul/Riyadh — The Saudi public prosecutor heading the investigation of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi met Istanbul’s chief prosecutor on Monday, state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey valued the outcome of the talks between the two prosecutors.

Anadolu said the Saudi prosecutor would inspect the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi was killed nearly four weeks ago.

The death of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, caused global outrage and pitched the world’s top oil exporter into crisis.

Erdogan has expressed scepticism about the shifting Saudi explanations of the killing, and has called on the kingdom to hold to account all those responsible, no matter how highly placed.

Saudi public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb said this week the killing was premeditated, contradicting a previous official statement that it happened accidentally.

Turkish prosecutors have prepared a request for the extradition from Saudi Arabia of 18 suspects who were arrested by Riyadh as part of the investigation.

Those suspects include a 15-man security team that Turkey says flew in hours before the killing and carried it out.

Erdogan said on Saturday that the extradition request was being relayed to Saudi Arabia via Turkey’s justice ministry.

Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir said those behind the killing would be prosecuted in the kingdom.

Turkey has said it has shared information regarding the investigation with other countries, including the US, Germany, France and Russia. 

Reuters

