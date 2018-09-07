Cisco, HP and other tech companies make last-ditch effort to avert new tariffs

Washington — Some of America’s most prominent technology companies and retailers made a last-minute push to convince President Donald Trump to reverse course on a plan to impose tariffs on $200bn in Chinese imports.

Members of the public had until Thursday to comment on the administration’s plan to slap tariffs on everything from bicycles and baseball gloves to digital cameras, paving the way for Trump to announce the tariffs as early as Friday.

By midnight US time, or midday on Friday in Beijing, the White House had made no announcement on its intentions.

Trump showed no sign of backing down in an interview with Bloomberg News last week, repeating his longstanding complaint that China has taken advantage of the US and its leaders for decades.

“It’s time to stop. We can’t let this happen,” he said.

Josh Kallmer, executive vice-president for policy at the Information Technology Industry Council, said: “We think there’s a high likelihood it happens sometime soon.… It’s becoming a lot more difficult for the administration to do what it said it’s trying to do, which is minimising harm to consumers.”