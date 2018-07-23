China rallies Brics support as Trump trade war heats up

Buenos Aires — China has rallied the support of the biggest developing economies to push back against protectionism as US President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on almost all Chinese imports.

China, Brazil, Russia, India and SA have agreed to "fight against trade protectionism together" after a meeting during the Group of 20 summit of finance ministers and central bankers in Buenos Aires, the Chinese finance ministry said on its website.

The Brics should "firmly support economic globalisation and multilateralism and unequivocally oppose unilateralism and protectionism in any form", as the global economy faces increasing uncertainties and instability, Finance Minister Liu Kun told the meeting of the Brics nations.

Liu also urged his counterparts to push for advanced nations to adopt "responsible" economic policies, and "closely" monitor the pressure on capital flows in emerging markets brought forward by policy changes in developed nations, according to the statement.

The comments came after Trump said he was "ready to go" with $500bn in tariffs on imports from China and accused the Asian nation and the European Union of weakening their currencies to obtain trade benefits.