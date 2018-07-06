Trump’s trade war begins, and the world waits for China to return fire

Beijing — US President Donald Trump fired the biggest shot yet in the global trade war by imposing tariffs on $34bn of Chinese imports.

China immediately said it would be forced to retaliate.

The duties on Chinese goods started at 12.01am on Friday in Washington, which is just after midday in China.

Another $16bn of goods could follow in two weeks, Trump earlier told reporters, before suggesting the final total could eventually reach $550bn, a figure that exceeds all of US goods imports from China in 2017.

US customs officials will begin collecting an additional 25% tariff on imports from China of goods ranging from farming plows to semiconductors and airplane parts.

China’s officials have previously said they would respond by imposing higher levies on goods ranging from American soybeans to pork, which may in turn prompt Trump to raise trade barriers even higher.

"The United States has violated World Trade Organisation rules and ignited the largest trade war in economic history," China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

"Such tariffs are typical trade bullying, and this action threatens global supply chains and value chains, stalls the global economic recovery, triggers global market turmoil, and will hurt more innocent multinational companies, enterprises and consumers."

The statement did not provide details on exactly how China would respond.

It is the first time the US has imposed tariffs directly aimed at Chinese goods, following months in which Trump has accused Beijing of stealing American intellectual property and unfairly swelling America’s trade deficit.

The riskiest economic gamble of Trump’s presidency could spread as it enters a new and dangerous phase by imposing direct costs on companies and consumers globally.

"Once these tariffs start going into effect, it’s pretty clear the conflict is real," said Robert Holleyman, former deputy US trade representative under President Barack Obama and now a partner at law firm Crowell and Moring.

"If we don’t find an exit ramp, this will accelerate like a snowball going down a hill."

Recent US tariffs on steel and aluminium antagonised fellow developed nations and drew return fire from countries including the European Union and Canada.

Chinese state media has run numerous commentary pieces on the dispute over the past few days criticising the American position.

As the world’s most developed nation and the rule-maker of the current global governing system, there is "astounding absurdity" in the US complaining that it’s been bullied in trade, the People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party of China, said in a Chinese-language commentary on Friday.