US and China avert full-blown trade war, but doubts linger

Co-operation will be enhanced in such areas as energy, agriculture, healthcare, high-tech products and finance, a "win-win" choice for both nations. The statement said China agreed to "meaningful increases in US agriculture and energy exports".

While there is still a long way to go in terms of specifics, the announcement that a trade war will be averted should boost global stocks on Monday, according to Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.

"US energy, agriculture, manufacturing and services companies with significant exposure to exports to China will be key beneficiaries. But it’s also a big positive across Asia given supply chain linkages to Chinese companies that ultimately export to the US. There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the US trade deficit in goods with China," the White House said. The delegations also discussed expanding trade in manufactured goods, and each side agreed to strengthen co-operation on intellectual property. China would "advance relevant amendments" to its laws and regulations in that area, including its patent law, the White House said.

The statement did not mention additional US demands, including a halt to subsidies and other support for the Made in China 2025 plan, which targets strategic industries.

China had made its own demands, including giving equal treatment to its investment, and warned US companies might be excluded from measures to open its economy.

"This round of talks is generally positive," said Li Yong, a senior fellow at the China Association of International Trade in Beijing, adding the US might still take a harder line on reviews of Chinese investments. "Trade tensions will ease gradually, but there still could be frictions."

On Friday, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters that China had offered to reduce its annual trade surplus with the US by at least $200bn. "The number’s a good number."

Earlier, posts on Chinese state social media disputed a report that China planned to slash its trade surplus by the extent demanded by Washington through increased imports of US products. A foreign ministry official also played down the suggestion.

In a sign that the Chinese government seeks a conciliatory stance, it said on Friday it ended an antidumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imports of US sorghum, citing "public interest".

A $200bn reduction in the US trade gap with China by 2020 was on a list of demands the US made earlier in May as Mnuchin led a delegation to Beijing. That mission left with little common ground with China and reports emerging of infighting among the US officials.

The US merchandise trade deficit with China hit a record $375bn in 2017. Trump’s administration threatened to impose tariffs on as much as $150bn of Chinese imports as trade tension escalated.

Trump expressed doubt before the meeting with Liu that China and the US would come to an agreement to avoid a damaging trade war.

Bloomberg