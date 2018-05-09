Addressing climate change doesn’t need millions of dollars — it needs trillions

In south-western and eastern Uganda, for example, vast wetlands drained to make way for crops have become barren and no longer buffer rainwater cascading down the slopes of Mount Elgon during climate-enhanced storms, the UN Development Programme’s Benjamin Larroquette told AFP. For subsistence farmers who never know when a flood will wash away their crops "it’s Russian roulette", he said.

A $44.3m project managed by Larroquette will restore some 60,000ha of wetlands over the next eight years, and reconnect the area’s networks of streams and rivulets. A million people will benefit, also learning how to set up fish farms and plant crops compatible with wetlands.

More than half the money comes from the $10bn Green Climate Fund (GCF), which backs projects that help developing countries adapt to climate change and reduce their carbon footprint.

The GCF is one piece in a much larger climate finance puzzle that has long divided rich and developing countries at UN talks currently tasked with working out the "operating manual" for the Paris pact before the end of the year. Many of the most intractable disputes centre on finance. Recipient nations seek clear commitments for more money from public sources, while donor nations favour loans and a larger role for the private sector. But everyone agrees that what’s on the table now — in the long run — is not enough.

"We are talking in millions and billions of dollars while we should be speaking in trillions," UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told delegates from more than 190 nations gathered in Bonn through Thursday. "Let me put it this way: trying to address climate change at current financing levels is like walking into a Category 5 hurricane protected only by an umbrella."

The UN Environment Programme estimates that climate adaptation alone will require $140bn to $300bn of spending per year by 2030. In Bonn, the finance issue is slowing progress across the board. Negotiators cannot even agree on how much is currently being spent.

Of the $48bn in climate finance ostensibly disbursed in both 2015 and 2016, only $16bn to $21bn — less than half — is actually "net, climate-specific public finance", according to a report by Oxfam International.

Official figures are inflated by over-estimating the climate component of broad-based development projects, and by counting the face value of loans without taking into account interest payments, the NGO said.

The GCF will likely disburse more than 60% of its initial reserves before a UN climate summit in Poland in December, triggering a drive to replenish the fund. But how — and how quickly — that will unfold has yet to be defined. Said Tracy Carty, a finance expert at Oxfam, "Bold new commitment to the GCF would be a massive trust builder for developing countries."

AFP