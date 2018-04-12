US bosses ignore #MeToo campaign

Southfield — The #MeToo movement is more like the #NotYet movement in many boardrooms in the US.

Most companies are still not discussing sexual harassment at the board level because many directors do not consider it a problem at their company.

Female directors continue to cite this reluctance among male directors as an impediment to a full airing of the issue, according to a survey of directors at public and private companies.

The results, which update a survey from October, found that 57% of directors polled in February and March still had not had a boardroom discussion about the movement, according to theBoardlist and Qualtrics, which talked to 180 directors. In October, 77% of respondents said it had yet to be discussed.

"It’s interesting that even with all the fallout it’s still not been discussed in a majority of boards," said Jeska Kittenbrink, community director at theBoardlist. "The board members seem still not to have tackled it."