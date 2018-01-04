World

Financial cost of natural disasters doubled in 2017

04 January 2018 - 14:15 Agency Staff
A view of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island in the Caribbean, on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS
Frankfurt — Financial pain inflicted by natural disasters worldwide almost doubled in 2017, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Thursday, with a new record in losses from weather-related catastrophes.

The year saw the worst hurricane season on record and major monsoon flooding, the company said, warning that as climate change intensified it expected "extreme weather to occur more often in the future".

Losses in 2017 amounted to $330bn for all types of natural disaster globally, the financial firm said, close to double the $175bn in mayhem inflicted in 2016.

The financial losses figure was the second-highest on record after 2011, and almost twice the 10-year average of $170bn.

But casualty figures did not rise in step with property damage, as about 10,000 people lost their lives — 30% more than the previous year’s toll.

That was a fraction of the 10-year average of 60,000 killed annually in catastrophes.

About 2,700 people died in severe monsoons in South Asia, with Nepal and the Himalayan regions of India among the worst affected.

About 50% of the global financial pain fell on the US, with regions like Texas and Puerto Rico pummelled by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and wildfires raging in California.

When taking into account the cash toll exacted from the rest of North America — including Mexico, where devastating earthquakes claimed 369 lives — the continent suffered 83% of worldwide financial losses.

Munich Re labelled 2017 as "the costliest hurricane season on record", with $215bn of damage from a series of storms.

The havoc was "a foretaste of what is to come", said board member Torsten Jeworrek.

"Even though individual events cannot be directly traced to climate change, our experts expect such extreme weather to occur more often in the future."

The insurers also pointed to a weak harvest in Europe, where farmers lost up to 50% of their crops after an April frost damaged plants that had flourished in a warm spring, as a hint of the risks as climate change progresses.

Only 41% of the losses recorded in 2017 were insured, Munich Re said, suggesting that low levels of coverage in South Asia in particular "contributed to the humanitarian catastrophe" of the monsoon.

AFP

