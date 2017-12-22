Why is an expensive, analogue watch not part of the American Dream?

The difference is evident across the luxury-goods business, with sales gains in the US lagging behind the Asian market. LVMH, which sells everything from high-end timepieces to fashion to champagne, posted organic revenue growth of 7% in the US for the first nine months of 2017, compared with 19% for Asia excluding Japan, a category that includes China. But the disconnect is especially pronounced when it comes to watches.

Stephane Chance, a finance worker in New York, embodies the Swiss industry’s challenge. Recently, he marveled at the Apple Watch’s sports features as he shopped for a present for his wife — and maybe one for himself — at the company’s store on Fifth Avenue.

"I don’t usually wear watches," said Chance, who has used his smartphone to tell the time for years. "I like the functions in smartwatches and the tracking of all activities. Regular mechanical watches is something I’ve been looking at, but in terms of budget, it’s a big decision. It can easily be $10,000."

Chinese luxury shoppers are much more eager to add high-end Swiss watches to their collections. An Apple Watch is nowhere near Wang Dan’s wish list, because high-tech products don’t interest the project-marketing freelancer from China’s Hunan province — and they don’t make her feel beautiful, she says.

"I want to buy a Rolex when I turn 30," she said, adding she’s drawn to the brand because of its fame and advertising. That would add to the more than 50,000 yuan ($7,600) she’s already spent on an Omega and a Cartier. "A watch means a new start and reminds me to cherish time."

Chinese consumers account for more luxury purchases than any other country — as much as 35% of the global total — though only as much as 10% occur in China, Deloitte estimates. They are followed by US consumers at 25% and Europeans at 20%.

Although Hong Kong’s booming demand knocked the US out of the top spot among Swiss watch markets about a decade ago, tourism has supported sales in the US since. Now that’s slowing, leaving it with a local clientele lured by smart gadgets, according to Danny Govberg, owner of 101-year-old luxury watch retailer Govberg Jewelers.

"Only the rich purchase the top end," Govberg said. "It’s not like the Chinese market where almost everybody of every income level prides on attaining a nice watch."

The total export value of Swiss wristwatches amounted to 18.3-billion francs last year, though the retail value is as much as three times higher, according to Vontobel’s Weber.

Sales of timepieces at US department stores, retail chains and independent jewellers did break out of a rut in September, gaining 2% by value in their first increase since at least April, according to data tracker NPD Group. High-end timepieces costing $5,000 and more drove growth, in a potential first sign the market is recovering.

Swiss watches may also suffer from a lack of exposure in the US, according to Cindy Yeung, chairwoman of Hong Kong-based retailer Emperor Watch and Jewellery. They’re not widely sold in out-of-town shopping malls, and US consumers don’t venture into downtown luxury retail districts as often as their European or Asian counterparts. America’s wide-open spaces make a car a more common graduation present, while parents in Hong Kong might give an expensive watch instead.

"In the US, watches were never a priority," Govberg said. "They’d rather own a car or a house or a playground set. That has been an American dream for decades."

