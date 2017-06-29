World

World Bank’s first sale of ‘pandemic bonds’ is a hit

29 June 2017 - 12:40 Agency Staff
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in October 2012. Picture: REUTERS
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in October 2012. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — The World Bank raised $500m to finance rapid response to disease outbreaks, including through sale of its first-ever "pandemic bonds", the bank announced on Wednesday.

Drawing on the slow response to the 2013 Ebola outbreak in Africa in which thousands died, the World Bank designed the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF), to channel surge funding to developing countries facing the risk of a pandemic.

"With this new facility, we have taken a momentous step that has the potential to save millions of lives and entire economies from one of the greatest systemic threats we face," World Bank president Jim Yong-kim said in a statement.

"We are moving away from the cycle of panic and neglect that has characterized so much of our approach to pandemics."

The fund will provide $500m over the next five years through a combination of sales of the bonds and derivatives, cash and future commitments from donor countries, the World Bank said in a statement. Germany provide an initial cash injection of €50m.

The PEF, announced in May 2016 at the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Japan, was oversubscribed by 200%.

The PEF covers six viruses that are most likely to cause a pandemic, including those responsible for new influenza pandemic virus A, SARS, MERS, Ebola, Marburg, and others like Crimean Congo, Rift Valley and Lassa fever.

