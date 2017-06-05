UK watchdog drops probe of PwC over Tesco scandal

Tesco announced in September 2014 that it had overstated profits by £263m, a figure that was increased to £326m following an independent audit. Earlier this year, the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority reached deals with the grocer that led to a combined £214m in fines.

Last year, the Financial Reporting Council closed an investigation into Tesco’s former chief financial officer, Laurie McIlwee, saying there was not a "realistic prospect" that misconduct would be found in the case. Three other former company executives were charged by the Serious Fraud Office in a criminal probe related to the scandal.

Philip Clarke, the former chief executive officer of Tesco, and former group commercial director Kevin Grace both escaped prosecution over the debacle. The grocer has also faced at least two shareholder lawsuits over the matter.

After the scandal, Tesco moved to reduce the number of suppliers it works with, saying that would allow it to give remaining providers better deals. Dave Lewis, who took over as CEO just before the accounting problems emerged, has put restoring the retailer’s reputation at the heart of his turnaround plans.

Bloomberg