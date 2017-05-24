World

German authorities who raid Daimler in talks with US authorities

24 May 2017 - 15:11 Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor
Frankfurt — German authorities involved in raiding Daimler’s offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the US, the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, without giving details.

On Tuesday, prosecutors searched Daimler’s offices and other premises in the course of investigations "against known and unknown employees at Daimler who are suspected of fraud and misleading advertising connected with manipulated emissions treatment of diesel passenger cars".

News of communications between German and US authorities comes a day after the US government filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.

Earlier this year, Daimler said recent steps by US authorities to investigate diesel emissions pollution and so-called auxiliary emissions control devices could lead to significant penalties and vehicle recalls.

"As part of our co-operation with authorities, we have made the same information available to the Stuttgart prosecutor and the US authorities," a spokeswoman for Daimler said on Wednesday.

No board member at Daimler has been implicated in the probe, the prosecutor’s office said.

Some 23 prosecutors and about 230 staff, including police and state criminal authorities, were involved in Tuesday’s searches of 11 German sites on the lookout for data files and evidence, the prosecutor’s office said.

Reuters

