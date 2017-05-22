World

Why Mark Mobius thinks the IMF is wrong about Egypt

22 May 2017 - 15:52 Filipe Pacheco and Ahmed Feteha
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Dubai/Cairo — The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) recipe to stabilise economies does not work for Egypt, says Mark Mobius, the executive chairperson of Templeton Emerging Market Group.

When the IMF goes into a country "they say ‘look, first of all, you’ve got to solve inflation, you’ve got to raise interest rates and increase taxes", Mobius said on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. "These go well and good when the environment is healthy. But in an environment like in Egypt now, it is not a healthy situation at this stage."

Egypt’s central bank unexpectedly raised the benchmark interest rate by two percentage points to 16.75% on Sunday night, saying the move was needed to curb "demand-side pressure" and rising consumer prices. Inflation accelerated above 30% in 2017 after the nation removed currency controls in November to help finalise a $12bn IMF loan, allowing the pound to weaken about 50%.

Sunday’s move came a month after the IMF said curbing inflation should be Egypt’s top priority. Fund officials said at the time interest rates were the right instruments to tame consumer prices, but they later listed them as merely an option.

The Washington-based lender has been criticised for advocating a one-size-fits-all formula of lower public spending and higher interest rates, which some economists said was responsible for deepening crises, such as the Asia’s financial turmoil in 1997.

"Rates are so high now, how can a businessman survive?" Mobius said, adding that the rate increase was a "little bit premature".

"To some extent, it will give support to the pound, but do you want that? You probably want a weak pound to get exports going."

The rate increase was the second since November, when it was increased 300 basis points. The decision sent the EGX 30 index of stocks tumbling 2.4% at 1.13pm in Cairo, the most among gauges tracked by Bloomberg globally.

"Unfortunately, people believe that if you raise interest rates, you lower inflation and inflation expectation," Mobius said. "This is not necessarily the case."

Bloomberg

Tale of two currencies: Egypt sets itself apart from Nigeria

The IMF has praised Egypt’s government for restoring ‘economic sanity’, while the World Bank is not keen to lend to Nigeria until the naira is ...
World
3 months ago

Egypt turns a corner

Economic reform sets country up for greater foreign investment as 30-year bond is oversubscribed and IMF looks set to release second tranche of loan, ...
Features
3 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
North Korea claims another successful missile ...
World / Asia
2.
Why Mark Mobius thinks the IMF is wrong about ...
World
3.
China’s JAC gets approval for joint venture with ...
World / Asia
4.
Iran must never have nuclear weapons, says Trump
World / Middle East

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.