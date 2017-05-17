HUMAN RIGHTS
UN urges donors to follow Microsoft’s lead
Microsoft’s $5m donation to help UN develop and make better use of technology in its human rights work
Geneva — The UN human rights office welcomed on Tuesday a $5m donation from Microsoft and called on the rest of the private sector, which makes up only a tiny proportion of its donors, to "step up to the plate".
Microsoft’s funds will go towards helping the UN agency develop and make better use of technology in its human rights work as part of a five-year partnership, the parties said at a news conference in Geneva.
UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, who has called his agency "dramatically and chronically underfunded", said he hoped the donation would encourage others in the private sector to contribute. On top of funding from the UN budget, Zeid has called for voluntary donations of $253m in 2017.
Almost all such donations come from governments.
"We’re receiving close to zero from the private sector," Laurent Sauveur, head of external relations at the UN human rights office, said at a briefing.
"We feel the private sector has a tremendous role to play….
"We do believe that it needs to step up to the plate."
Sauveur said the agency had tried to form partnerships with the private sector, but lacked capacity.
The UN Office for Human Rights has a far smaller budget than the humanitarian arms of the UN such as the refugee agency UNHCR, the children’s agency Unicef and the World Food Programme, which are experienced at raising private donations.
Countries that did not make voluntary donations to the human rights office last year include China, Syria, Israel, Iran and North Korea.
Peggy Hicks, the UN human rights office’s head of thematic engagement, said $5m would go a long way in the human rights sector, despite a funding gap of about $100m.
"The UN human rights office is going to be able to harness the potential of technology to tackle human rights abuse more effectively, and at the same time will be better placed to respond to the new human rights challenges that may be posed by technology," she said.
Microsoft will also give technological support to the agency, according to Hicks.
Microsoft president Brad Smith said via videolink the partnership was an opportunity to grow the role technology could play in the safeguarding and defence of human rights.
"In many ways, we look at the human rights situation around the world and we see a still untapped opportunity for technology to help," Smith told journalists in Geneva.
One way technology could contribute to the agency would be in the collection and analysis of large amounts of data that are now required for it to carry out its work, he said.
Hicks said the UN had done extensive due diligence before accepting Microsoft’s donation, and Smith said that any company making a donation to the UN should respect the mission and the needs of the organisation.
Reuters
