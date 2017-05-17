UN urges donors to follow Microsoft’s lead

"We feel the private sector has a tremendous role to play….

"We do believe that it needs to step up to the plate."

Sauveur said the agency had tried to form partnerships with the private sector, but lacked capacity.

The UN Office for Human Rights has a far smaller budget than the humanitarian arms of the UN such as the refugee agency UNHCR, the children’s agency Unicef and the World Food Programme, which are experienced at raising private donations.

Countries that did not make voluntary donations to the human rights office last year include China, Syria, Israel, Iran and North Korea.

Peggy Hicks, the UN human rights office’s head of thematic engagement, said $5m would go a long way in the human rights sector, despite a funding gap of about $100m.

"The UN human rights office is going to be able to harness the potential of technology to tackle human rights abuse more effectively, and at the same time will be better placed to respond to the new human rights challenges that may be posed by technology," she said.

Microsoft will also give technological support to the agency, according to Hicks.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said via videolink the partnership was an opportunity to grow the role technology could play in the safeguarding and defence of human rights.

"In many ways, we look at the human rights situation around the world and we see a still untapped opportunity for technology to help," Smith told journalists in Geneva.

One way technology could contribute to the agency would be in the collection and analysis of large amounts of data that are now required for it to carry out its work, he said.

Hicks said the UN had done extensive due diligence before accepting Microsoft’s donation, and Smith said that any company making a donation to the UN should respect the mission and the needs of the organisation.

Reuters