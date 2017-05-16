Trump blocks US aid for even providing abortion information

Washington — The Trump administration said on Monday that it was vastly expanding the scope of a policy blocking US assistance to foreign groups that perform or provide information about abortions, a move critics say will hinder women’s access to critical care.

The new policy means that $8.8bn in US assistance to an array of programmes fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria and maternal and child health will be subject to the so-called Mexico City policy.

SA is among the countries at risk of losing out. The country received $410m from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) last year. Not all the Pepfar funds go to the government, but their loss will be a blow to SA’s AIDS treatment programmes.

Government spending on the comprehensive HIV/AIDS grant is expected to rise from about R15bn in 2016-17 to R22bn in 2019-20.

The policy, introduced in 1984, holds that no US government funding for family planning services can be given to foreign clinics or groups that offer abortion services or discuss abortion, even if the funds for those activities come from non-US government sources. The policy previously applied to a much narrower stream of about $600m in US government funds.

Since it was unveiled, the Mexico City rule has been routinely rescinded under Democratic administrations and reinstated under Republican ones, and is used by presidents to signal where they stand on abortion rights.

Critics of the policy call it the "global gag rule" and say it hurts vulnerable women worldwide who depend on aid groups for their healthcare. Even when the Mexico City policy is not in place, federal law prevents the use of US funding for abortions abroad.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, reinstated the policy in January, just days after taking office, but he went further and directed government agencies to figure out a plan to apply the policy "to global health assistance furnished by all departments or agencies." US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has approved a plan to expand the policy’s provisions to funding for HIV/AIDS, maternal and child health, malaria and other health programmes, the US State Department said on Monday.

This includes about $6bn in funding for the Pepfar, the world’s largest provider of AIDS-fighting medicine. Pepfar, launched in 2003 during Republican president George W Bush’s administration, has been credited with saving millions of lives and enjoys bipartisan support.

Other programmes affected by the expanded policy, called Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance, include the President’s Malaria Initiative, which received about $621m in funding in 2016, according to its website.

Overall aid level unchanged

The state department said in a statement: "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance does not reduce the amount of global health assistance the US government makes available, and funding previously obligated will not be affected as a result of this policy." US officials said the malaria and HIV/AIDS programmes would be resilient even if the US had to deny funding to existing healthcare providers. "We have a diversity of partners who are providing services and [who] would be available to continue those services," a senior administration official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The new policy applies to funds provided to foreign non-governmental organisations, but not to aid provided to governments or multi-lateral organisations, the state department said. The expanded policy also does not apply to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief or to UN funds and programmes.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who sits on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the expanded policy would have "severe consequences for millions of vulnerable women and children". Anti-abortion groups praised the decision, saying it merely represents a realignment of funding.

Reuters, with staff writer