Confident Dutch face tough examination from African champions

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
The deputy president, who was not injured, was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Executive chair focuses on growing Business Systems Group into a player competing with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft
Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ankara blames Kurdish militants for bombing that killed six people and injured 80 last week but no group has claimed responsibility
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
Doha — Confident Dutch claims about being serious World Cup contenders face early examination on Monday as they open their Group A campaign against African champions Senegal, who are reeling from the shock of losing their talisman.
The absence of Sadio Mane, ruled out of the tournament by a knee injury, could prove a catastrophic blow to Senegal’s hopes of breaking new ground for Africa at the tournament, but they are still expected to be testing opponents in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has been confidently predicting his side have the ability to go all the way in Qatar, finally winning the World Cup after losing three previous finals.
“We don’t have the best players in the world in our team but I believe in team building and tactics and we have players who can execute the tactical plan of the coach,” he said, “and we can get all the way to the final.”
The wily 71-year-old took the Netherlands to third place at the World Cup in Brazil eight years ago and since returning to the job last year, has taken the team on a 15-match unbeaten run.
But whether they are able to deliver on their coach’s belief and make a positive start on Monday remains to be seen given that key elements of the Dutch team have struggled with injury and form this season.
Captain Virgil van Dijk has been a shadow of the player previously proclaimed one of the world’s top defenders while Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have struggled with niggling injuries at Barcelona.
These woes, however, pale in comparison to the blow Senegal suffered in losing Mane, who hurt his knee playing for Bayern Munich on November 8 and, after days of speculation, was finally ruled out on Thursday.
It will be a major psychological blow to a side that Mane propelled to Africa Cup of Nations success at the start of the year and then kicked the winning penalty for, as they edged Egypt in a post-match shoot-out for a berth at the World Cup finals.
Senegal are considered the best hope for African success in Qatar after a dire tournament for the continent in Russia four years ago, where all five representatives failed to get past the first round.
They are one of only three African countries who have previously reached the World Cup quarterfinals, which Senegal achieved 20 years ago. Coach Aliou Cisse wants his players to believe they can go as far, or even further again, even if Mane is no longer around.
“That’s the kind of confidence I want my players to have. I want them to tell themselves that if France can win, why not us?” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Confident Dutch face tough examination from African champions
The absence of Sadio Mane through injury could prove a catastrophic blow to Senegal’s hopes of breaking new ground for Africa at the World Cup
Doha — Confident Dutch claims about being serious World Cup contenders face early examination on Monday as they open their Group A campaign against African champions Senegal, who are reeling from the shock of losing their talisman.
The absence of Sadio Mane, ruled out of the tournament by a knee injury, could prove a catastrophic blow to Senegal’s hopes of breaking new ground for Africa at the tournament, but they are still expected to be testing opponents in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has been confidently predicting his side have the ability to go all the way in Qatar, finally winning the World Cup after losing three previous finals.
“We don’t have the best players in the world in our team but I believe in team building and tactics and we have players who can execute the tactical plan of the coach,” he said, “and we can get all the way to the final.”
The wily 71-year-old took the Netherlands to third place at the World Cup in Brazil eight years ago and since returning to the job last year, has taken the team on a 15-match unbeaten run.
But whether they are able to deliver on their coach’s belief and make a positive start on Monday remains to be seen given that key elements of the Dutch team have struggled with injury and form this season.
Captain Virgil van Dijk has been a shadow of the player previously proclaimed one of the world’s top defenders while Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have struggled with niggling injuries at Barcelona.
These woes, however, pale in comparison to the blow Senegal suffered in losing Mane, who hurt his knee playing for Bayern Munich on November 8 and, after days of speculation, was finally ruled out on Thursday.
It will be a major psychological blow to a side that Mane propelled to Africa Cup of Nations success at the start of the year and then kicked the winning penalty for, as they edged Egypt in a post-match shoot-out for a berth at the World Cup finals.
Senegal are considered the best hope for African success in Qatar after a dire tournament for the continent in Russia four years ago, where all five representatives failed to get past the first round.
They are one of only three African countries who have previously reached the World Cup quarterfinals, which Senegal achieved 20 years ago. Coach Aliou Cisse wants his players to believe they can go as far, or even further again, even if Mane is no longer around.
“That’s the kind of confidence I want my players to have. I want them to tell themselves that if France can win, why not us?” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nunez says Uruguay ready for World Cup fight
Senegal’s Mane out of early World Cup games
Qatar 2022 | Group H: Ghana out for revenge and to rain on Ronaldo’s last hurrah
Maddison pinching himself after England return earns World Cup trip
There are a lot of winners here, new call-up Timm says of Bafana squad
Depay makes Netherlands’ World Cup squad but could miss opening game
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.