Premier League talking points ... have Man United turned the corner?

Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Only big tech will win if the government gives the nod to legislation
High court yet to decide on the regulator’s urgent application to place the scheme under curatorship
Kgalema Motlanthe, chair of the ANC electoral committee, says branches must choose leadership candidates that boast capacity, integrity and resonate with broader society
The stock, which has dropped about 69% this year, falls as much as 14% in London trading
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Ukraine has for weeks been telling residents in its occupied south to be ready and to evacuate before it launches a counteroffensiv
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Audi has finally unleashed its latest RS3 Sportback and Sedan models upon our shores.
London — Manchester United have bounced back from an atrocious start to the season with four wins on the trot, but manager Erik ten Hag is not getting carried away.
The Dutch manager says he knows United’s supporters will be getting excited, but pointed out there is a long road ahead and he is just at the start of the process at Old Trafford.
These and other talking points from the Premier League weekend.
Confidence at Old Trafford: After Manchester United lost their opening two games of the season, including a humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Brentford, their season was being written off before it had even begun. But Erik ten Hag’s side have since won four straight games, including Liverpool and, on Sunday, league leaders Arsenal, who had a 100% record going into the game.
On top of the results, United have also invested about £140m to bring in Casemiro from Real Madrid in midfield and Antony on the wing from Ajax Amsterdam. Brazilian Antony scored on his debut at Old Trafford and while compatriot Casemiro has yet to start, few doubt he will add extra steel and experience to United’s midfield.
But what has been most noticeable in the run of wins has been the performances of two earlier close-season signings — central defender Lisandro Martinez and left back Tyrell Malacia. They have given much-needed solidity and composure to a backline that had so often been panicky and flaky.
The other addition, Christian Eriksen, gave his best display so far against Arsenal with his clever play and smart positional sense appearing to bring out the best in Bruno Fernandes.
With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future now settled, until January at least, there is suddenly an air of confidence around Old Trafford, but have the club turned the corner? The fans will be wary of any grand claims — there were moments under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when United looked to be heading in a positive direction before it all unravelled again.
Ten Hag was wise to dampen any talk of United being back among the best. “I understand fans are dreaming and the standards of Manchester United have to be good, but we’re at the start of a process, we’re still far away,” he said.
Richarlison offers variety: Tottenham Hotspur produced their best attacking display of the season in a 2-1 win over Fulham that should have been far bigger and Richarlison was behind much of their best work.
The Brazilian, signed to offer an alternative to the tried and tested formula of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, started with them in a three-way attack for the first time on Saturday. The No 9 linked superbly with both as well as giving the midfield passers another target.
He ended with an assist, a disallowed goal and also struck the post with a superb volley and looks set to have a big impact as the season progresses for the Londoners.
Controversial VAR calls: The use of the video assistant referee (VAR) was again in the limelight as managers hit out at the controversial decisions made in Saturday’s matches.
West Ham United boss David Moyes said he was “embarrassed” for the VAR official after his team were denied a 90th-minute equaliser in their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea, while Eddie Howe was certain Newcastle United had a “perfectly good goal” chalked off in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.
Jesse Marsch accused officials of a “lack of respect” as Leeds United were denied a penalty in a 5-3 loss at Brentford and VAR did not ask the on-field referee to review the incident. He was later shown a red card for arguing with the officials.
The Premier League has reportedly asked the referees’ body PGMOL to look into those decisions.
Time running out for Rodgers: One point from Leicester City’s first six games is a damning enough statistic, but just as worrying for manager Brendan Rodgers will be what a soft touch they have become. The Foxes were torn apart on Sunday at Brighton & Hove Albion, who won 5-2 and could have inflicted more humiliation on the visitors had they been more clinical in front of goal.
The chasms of space afforded to Brighton in the Leicester box and City continually giving away possession in midfield will be of huge concern to Rodgers, who is feeling the heat with fellow strugglers Aston Villa to come next weekend.
Leicester are playing like a team desperately low on confidence and belief and Rodgers must find a way to snap them out of it. On the evidence of Sunday, it will be a tall order.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Premier League talking points ... have Man United turned the corner?
A cautious manager Erik ten Hag says the team have a long way to go
London — Manchester United have bounced back from an atrocious start to the season with four wins on the trot, but manager Erik ten Hag is not getting carried away.
The Dutch manager says he knows United’s supporters will be getting excited, but pointed out there is a long road ahead and he is just at the start of the process at Old Trafford.
These and other talking points from the Premier League weekend.
Confidence at Old Trafford: After Manchester United lost their opening two games of the season, including a humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Brentford, their season was being written off before it had even begun. But Erik ten Hag’s side have since won four straight games, including Liverpool and, on Sunday, league leaders Arsenal, who had a 100% record going into the game.
On top of the results, United have also invested about £140m to bring in Casemiro from Real Madrid in midfield and Antony on the wing from Ajax Amsterdam. Brazilian Antony scored on his debut at Old Trafford and while compatriot Casemiro has yet to start, few doubt he will add extra steel and experience to United’s midfield.
But what has been most noticeable in the run of wins has been the performances of two earlier close-season signings — central defender Lisandro Martinez and left back Tyrell Malacia. They have given much-needed solidity and composure to a backline that had so often been panicky and flaky.
The other addition, Christian Eriksen, gave his best display so far against Arsenal with his clever play and smart positional sense appearing to bring out the best in Bruno Fernandes.
With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future now settled, until January at least, there is suddenly an air of confidence around Old Trafford, but have the club turned the corner? The fans will be wary of any grand claims — there were moments under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when United looked to be heading in a positive direction before it all unravelled again.
Ten Hag was wise to dampen any talk of United being back among the best. “I understand fans are dreaming and the standards of Manchester United have to be good, but we’re at the start of a process, we’re still far away,” he said.
Richarlison offers variety: Tottenham Hotspur produced their best attacking display of the season in a 2-1 win over Fulham that should have been far bigger and Richarlison was behind much of their best work.
The Brazilian, signed to offer an alternative to the tried and tested formula of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, started with them in a three-way attack for the first time on Saturday. The No 9 linked superbly with both as well as giving the midfield passers another target.
He ended with an assist, a disallowed goal and also struck the post with a superb volley and looks set to have a big impact as the season progresses for the Londoners.
Controversial VAR calls: The use of the video assistant referee (VAR) was again in the limelight as managers hit out at the controversial decisions made in Saturday’s matches.
West Ham United boss David Moyes said he was “embarrassed” for the VAR official after his team were denied a 90th-minute equaliser in their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea, while Eddie Howe was certain Newcastle United had a “perfectly good goal” chalked off in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.
Jesse Marsch accused officials of a “lack of respect” as Leeds United were denied a penalty in a 5-3 loss at Brentford and VAR did not ask the on-field referee to review the incident. He was later shown a red card for arguing with the officials.
The Premier League has reportedly asked the referees’ body PGMOL to look into those decisions.
Time running out for Rodgers: One point from Leicester City’s first six games is a damning enough statistic, but just as worrying for manager Brendan Rodgers will be what a soft touch they have become. The Foxes were torn apart on Sunday at Brighton & Hove Albion, who won 5-2 and could have inflicted more humiliation on the visitors had they been more clinical in front of goal.
The chasms of space afforded to Brighton in the Leicester box and City continually giving away possession in midfield will be of huge concern to Rodgers, who is feeling the heat with fellow strugglers Aston Villa to come next weekend.
Leicester are playing like a team desperately low on confidence and belief and Rodgers must find a way to snap them out of it. On the evidence of Sunday, it will be a tall order.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rashford at the double as Man United wreck Arsenal’s perfect start
Ten Hag draws line under signings after Antony and Dubravka
Premier League talking points... Gunners firing on all cylinders
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.