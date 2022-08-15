Pirates coach puzzled by players’ inability to score goals

JSE virtually unchanged from Friday’s close
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is baffled by his side’s bluntness in front of goal. Pirates suffered their first defeat of the season going down 1-0 to Daine Klate’s Chippa United, despite the Buccaneers dominating the match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.
Abdi Banda scored in the 86th minute for the Chilli Boys, who had failed to win in their first two Premiership matches, against misfiring Pirates.
Riveiro’s men created plenty of scoring chances, but could not put the ball in the back of the net and it is something the Spaniard mentor found hard to accept. It was the same in their season opener against Swallows FC when they won 1-0 at home before playing to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC last week.
“It’s difficult to explain that we have scored one goal in these two games,” Riveiro said. “Against Stellenbosch we didn’t create so much, but in these other 180 minutes we scored just one goal.
“Today [against Chippa] we had about 70% of the possession with 16 or 17 shots, with one on target and the rest of them were wide. The stats are showing the efforts that we are putting in to create chances, the last touch is the most difficult thing.”
Players such as Kwame Peprah, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare missed some of the easiest chances.
Riveiro believes lack of confidence might be the cause of his players’ bluntness in front of goal. “We need to have more confidence and things are going to change. I’m not just talking about the number nines, we create opportunities for everybody,” he said.
“We need to optimise what we have and train hard as much as possible and grow the level of confidence.”
Pirates travel to tricky Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday (7.30pm). Royal will also be looking to bounce back from their humbling 3-1 defeat to Stellenbosch.
