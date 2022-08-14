Chippa punish wasteful Pirates

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Chippa United registered their first win of the season, beating a wasteful Orlando Pirates 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.
Abdi Banda scored with just four minutes left to help his coach Daine Klate get off the mark while Pirates coach Jose Riveiro tasted defeat for the first time since arriving in SA.
Riveiro and his technical team need to quickly come up with a solution to the side’s goalscoring problem.
Pirates could have won with at least a three-goal margin if they were clinical upfront.
While the Chilli Boys were excellent in defence, Pirates could have done much better.
The two teams were desperate to bounce back after failing to collect maximum points in their previous outings. Before Sunday’s fixture, Pirates played a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC while Chippa were hammered 3-1 by Royal AM.
Pirates had numerous chances in the opening half but could not find the back of the net, thanks to excellent defending by Justice Chabalala and Matome Mathiane in the Chippa defence.
When the match looked like it was headed for a draw, Banda scored with a header from a Janovane September corner kick.
Pirates will now travel to the tricky Royal AM on Wednesday while Klate will lead his men to Maritzburg United.
