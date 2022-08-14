×

Sport / Soccer

Coach Ian Foster’s fate to be decided soon

Debrief will determine whether All Blacks coach will remain in his job

14 August 2022 - 18:36 LIAM DEL CARME
New Zealand coach Ian Foster will learn his fate after the team's return. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
New Zealand coach Ian Foster will learn his fate after the team's return. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The All Blacks may have recorded a marvellous backs-to-the-wall victory over the Springboks, but coach Ian Foster’s future is still uncertain.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has refused to endorse Foster’s position until the end of the Rugby Championship.

He told reporters on Sunday Foster’s future would be determined after a debrief once the team returns home.

The All Blacks had lost five of their last six Tests before they arrested the slide at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Foster has been under the cosh, with the heat cranked up after their series loss to Ireland.

Last week’s defeat in Mbombela turned it up a few notches.

The stress from this week has been really good to me,” Foster quipped after the Ellis Park Test. “I think I lost about a kilo. And maybe in the next few weeks, I might lose a few more.

“It comes with the job. It has been pretty vicious, particularly from our New Zealand media. They have high expectations of us and they’ve made that loud and clear. They’ve come strong at me as a person.

“Some of them even called some of our selections ‘popguns’, which I felt was quite insulting to players who give everything to play for their nation.

“That pressure has been strong, but it doesn’t change the fact that adversity is the best teacher for character.”

With the victory they have now transferred the heat to the Springboks. The All Blacks now boast a precious away win in the competition, as do the Wallabies who won in Argentina in the first round of the competition.

Whether Foster will be in charge for their clashes against Argentina on  August 27 and September 3 remains to be seen.

