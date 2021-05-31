Sport / Soccer

Molefi Ntseki joins Kaizer Chiefs coaching ranks

Former Bafana coach to be head of technical and youth development at Amakhosi

31 May 2021 - 17:56 Tiisetso Malepa
Former Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has joined Kaizer Chiefs as the head of technical and youth development academy on a three-year deal with an option to renew for two more years.

Amakhosi announced the appointment on Monday and said the 51-year-old Free State-born coach will officially start his new job on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to have Molefi Ntseki at Kaizer Chiefs‚” chair Kaizer Motaung was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Molefi comes at the right time as we implement changes that we believe are necessary for the club as we go into the future.

“We strongly believe that we have appointed the right person for the position as he is someone who has really worked at all stages of football‚ from school level‚ youth structures and all our national teams.”

The club said Ntseki will have the responsibility of advising on all technical operations and developing the strategy for the senior team‚ Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy and the reserves.

Other responsibilities will include upskilling‚ mentoring and training of coaches.

Molefi’s appointment comes three days after Chiefs terminated the contract of coach Gavin Hunt on Friday. The club put Hunt’s assistants, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, in charge of the first team to oversee the last two league matches.

It is believed Chiefs will announce a new head coach within days.

