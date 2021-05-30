Sport / Soccer

Alaba over the moon with move to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich defender says he made the decision to move to Spain some time ago

30 May 2021 - 16:54 Mark Gleeson
Bayern Munich's David Alaba. Picture: REUTERS/SVEN HOPPE
Bayern Munich's David Alaba. Picture: REUTERS/SVEN HOPPE

David Alaba described his move to Real Madrid as a dream come true and said the decision to move to Spain was made some time ago.

The 28-year-old Austrian international signed for Real Madrid on Friday, joining on a free transfer after spending more than a decade with Bayern Munich.

“This is a dream come true,” Alaba said as Austria continued their preparations for the European Championship at their training camp in Bad Tatzmannsdorf at the weekend.

“It is a team at the top in football history. That’s something special,” he told reporters. Real announced on Friday that Alaba had signed a five-year contract.

“The last weeks and months have been very intense, also somewhere emotional,” said the defender, who left Bayern after 13 years and 10 Bundesliga titles. He said he decided on Real some time ago, with only details sorted in recent weeks.

“I talked to a few clubs, but Real Madrid has always been at the top of the list. I knew from the start that when I left Bayern I was going in that direction.

“It was a very exciting season in Spain — this is a top league, that is clear to everyone. That’s why I’m looking forward to it,” he added. “Other factors were that I want to develop as a person, want to learn a new culture, want to learn a new language.”

The announcement of Alaba’s signing came one day after the departure of coach Zinedine Zidane.

“The situation is not that easy to assess. But I am sure that they have it under control,” said Alaba on the subject.

As to which position he would play at Real, the versatile Alaba was not specific. “That we will find out in the future. They know that I can play multiple positions.”

Having settled on his club future, Alaba can now concentrate on Austria’s campaign. “It’s nice that I can now be clear in my head and focus on the essentials,” he said.

“The anticipation is huge, we are very keen to get going,” he said of his national team colleagues. At the last finals in France in 2016, Austria disappointed by finishing last in their group.

“Five years ago it was frustrating, anything but nice. Of course we want to do better this time.”

Reuters

Thomas Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

Chelsea have become specialists in beating Manchester City
Sport
3 hours ago

Foden and Mount inject youthful zest into Champions final

Both have moved from being promising youngsters to possible soccer superstars
Sport
3 days ago

Zinedine Zidane quits as coach of Real Madrid

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is in the frame as replacement
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates lick Amazulu to vie for second spot

Their victory over rivals still not enough to qualify for Caf Champions League but they have a chance
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thomas Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Apathy over Proteas’ Windies ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Alaba over the moon with move to Real Madrid
Sport / Soccer
4.
Caster Semenya targets 5,000m slot at Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Pirates lick Amazulu to vie for second spot
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bayern to work on defence ahead of Freiburg visit

Sport / Soccer

Hansi Flick vows to keep Alaba and Alcantara at Bayern

Sport / Soccer

Coach warns Man United fans to tame hopes

Archive

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.