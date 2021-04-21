Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt desperately wanted to collect maximum points against Cape Town City on Wednesday as he still harbours hopes of finishing in the top five of the standings in his maiden season at Amakhosi.

But a 2-1 defeat to City at the FNB Stadium did not provide Chiefs with the confidence boost they sought‚ given that they have a tricky meeting against premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Sunday that could see Hunt’s dream evaporate into thin air.

Chiefs suffered their seventh defeat of the season on Wednesday and have dropped to 11th place on the table‚ just 11 points from bottom-placed Black Leopards with eight games to go.

City had the possession and could have benefited when a stray clearance by Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo rolled kindly on to Tasrreq Morris’s path‚ but the striker shot the early chance well over the bar in the 18th minute

There was no such luck for Chiefs four minutes later as Morris connected with a well delivered cross by Terrence Mashego from the left to beat home goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune with a low shot.

Hunt’s charges were overpowered by the visitors in the midfield where Mpho Makola and man-of-the-match Thato Mokeke had control of the game and dominated Chiefs’ Bernard Parker and Njabulo Blom‚ who struggled with the pace and tempo of the game‚ especially in the first 45 minutes.

Hunt tried to shore up his midfield with the introduction of Kearyn Baccus for Ngcobo at the restart‚ pushing Parker out wide on the right and pairing the substitute with Blom in the heart of the midfield.

City‚ though‚ always looked dangerous on the counter in the second stanza‚ with Mashego continuing to give Siyabonga Ngezana a hard time and delivering a couple of crosses for the target man Morris.

With Chiefs failing to regain control of the match‚ City continued to press and the visitors stretched their lead when Bradley Ralani’s shot from just outside the area bounced off Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho and rolled into an empty net with the deflection sending Khune the wrong way.

Chiefs‚ however‚ gave themselves a chance to at least earn a point when Ngezana delivered a cross that was headed in by substitute Baccus as the City defence was caught napping in the 67th minute.

With this victory‚ their second in a row after beating SuperSport United 3-0 at home in the previous match‚ City are sitting comfortably on the seventh spot, and now have a greater chance of pushing further up the log if they keep their form in the last seven matches.