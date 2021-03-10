Sport / Soccer

Clinical Sundowns pummel Polokwane

But the second half was a disappointment as substitutions disrupt momentum

10 March 2021 - 17:57 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

During a near perfect first half, Mamelodi Sundowns ruthlessly bullied and picked apart helpless Polokwane City with four unanswered goals.

In the end, Sundowns ran out 4-0 winners to set-up a mouthwatering Nedbank Cup last 16 meeting with Orlando Pirates, but co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rhulani Mokwena will agree they should have scored more.

The second half that started with Aubrey Modiba, Keletso Makgalwa and Promise Mkhuma coming on for Lyle Lakay, Erasmus and Peter Shalulile — disrupting their rhythm.

Mngqithi, Komphela and Mokwena made more changes with George Maluleka and Bangaly Soumahoro coming on for Lesedi Kapinga and Ricardo Mascimento and they reached the end with a clean sheet.

In the starting line-up, Sundowns co-coaches refreshed the team with the likes of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, defender Rushine de Reuck and attackers Haashim Domingo and Kapinga getting rare starts.

Goss was elevated because of an injury to regular ’keeper Denis Onyango while infield regulars Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane were named on the bench with the likes of Modiba and Maluleka.

On the other hand, City coach Johnny Ferreira went with his strongest possible team that boasted experienced players such  Namibian Denzel Hoaseb, Lesiba Nku, Zambian Salulani Phiri and Puleng Tlolane.

Their experience was not enough to help their team to trouble Sundowns who controlled this match from the beginning to the end as they returned to domestic football after their run in the Champions League.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 10 minutes through a close range rebound effort by on-form striker Shalulile after City goalkeeper Tebatso Phoku parried Domingo’s shot on his path.

Sundowns effectively ended this match as a contest through goals in quick succession from Lebohang Maboe and Kapinga in the 14th and 15th minutes as City had a nightmarish start to the match.

For the second goal, Erasmus capitalised on a mistake by the City defence to lay the ball for Maboe and he was shortly followed by the first goal of the season for Kapinga.

City tried to launch a comeback but striker Khuda Muyaba could not find the target with only goalkeeper Goss to beat after Domingo was disposed of the ball on the edge of the penalty area.

The Brazilians took full control of the proceedings when Andile Jali found the back of the net with a cheeky penalty after Kapinga was hacked down  in the box by Siphenathi Laqwela after 26 minutes.

Way opens for Motsepe to become Caf president

Court ends outgoing football boss Ahmad’s hopes of re-election
2 days ago

Return of Mhango and Mabasa gives Zinnbauer welcome headache

Strikers return from injury but coach says they need more time to play a full 90 minutes
2 days ago

Jordaan has backed Motsepe all the way to top Caf job

The man who brought SA the 2010 World Cup campaigned tirelessly for the billionaire businessman to secure Africa’s top football post
1 day ago

